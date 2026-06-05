James Handy, 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Jumanji' actor murdered: His girlfriend's son stabbed him and confessed to the crime in a chilling 911 phone call

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 4 de junio, 2026

American actor James Handy, known for his role as a bartender in "Top Gun: Maverick" and for his appearance in"Jumanji," was stabbed to death on Wednesday in the Tarzana neighborhood of Los Angeles. He was 81 years old. The Los Angeles Police (LAPD) identified the alleged perpetrator of the crime as his girlfriend's son.

According to the police statement, officers went to a home in the 19200 block of Erwin Street on Wednesday morning after receiving a 911 call with a disturbing confession: "I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin." Upon arrival, officers found Handy unconscious in the front yard of the home, suffering from several stab wounds to the chest. He was transported to a hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

The suspect, identified as Michael Gledhill, 44, surrendered to officers who arrived on the scene and told them he was the person they were looking for. Gledhill lived in the same dwelling with his mother, who was the victim's girlfriend. He was arrested and booked into the Van Nuys jail on a murder charge, with bail set at $2 million. Authorities said they are treating the incident as isolated and that it does not pose a danger to the community at this time. The circumstances that triggered the attack have not yet been clarified.

Handy developed an extensive career spanning nearly five decades in film and television, with close to 150 credits. His screen debut came in 1977 with "Taps", and his most recent work was "Top Gun: Maverick" (2022), where he played a bartender named Jimmy. He also appeared in "Logan," "Arachnophobia," "The Rocketeer" and "The Verdict," among other productions. Additionally, in "Jumanji" (1995), the classic starring Robin Williams, he played a crop duster.

On the small screen, the actor had recurring roles in series such as "Alias," "Melrose Place" and "NYPD Blue," and made guest appearances in titles such as "The West Wing," "NCIS: Los Angeles," "Criminal Minds," "ER" and "The X-Files."

A representative for the actor confirmed his passing. "With great sadness I can confirm that the gentleman who was attacked and killed on Wednesday in Tarzana was the actor James Handy," he said.