NBA: Top 20 free agents heading into the 2026 offseason

Published by Hayden King 29 de junio, 2026

As the Knicks were parading up and down the streets of New York, the rest of the league was already planning to dethrone them.

The 2026 NBA offseason is fully underway, with one colossal superstar already on the move and the first round of the draft complete. Soon, players and teams will begin one of the most anticipated periods on the NBA calendar: free agency.

The heyday of free agency in the 2010s has undoubtedly passed. Gone are the days of Lebron James’ infamous “Decision,” or the tumultuous summer that saw the Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant sagas completely reshuffle the NBA landscape.

New collective bargaining agreement (CBA) rules have made it easier for players to sign extensions to their contracts before they expire, and the “Player Empowerment Era” has led players to more often seek changes of scenery through trades. The latest CBA also punished high-spending teams, meaning there is simply less money to go around.

But there are still gems that fall through the cracks. Look no further than the last two NBA champions. The New York Knicks famously lured Jalen Brunson away from the Dallas Mavericks as a free agent in 2022, and four years later he ended their 53-year title drought. The year before, the Thunder were able to overcome their prior playoff woes thanks in large part to a free agent signing of their own, Isaiah Hartenstein, ironically from the Knicks.

While no longer the primary mode of transit for star players, free agency is still an essential facet of modern team-building. Even for teams that don’t have the cap space to sign superstars outright, the offseason is when all teams operate with maximum flexibility, which facilitates star movement via trades (see: Antetokoumpo, G.; Ball, L.).

We are breaking down the next top players that could be on the move. While some moves in recent days, like Giannis, have been talked about for months, others, like LaMelo Ball and Julius Randle, seemingly came out of nowhere. Austin Reaves was widely considered the best player in the free agency class, but his recent agreement to re-sign with the Lakers takes him off the market. With many big names still left, both officially and unofficially, let’s jump right in.

When does free agency actually start?



While teams are allowed to negotiate with their own players already, they will not be allowed to contact other players until Tuesday, June 30, at 6 p.m. EST, which is the official beginning of the free agency moratorium.

At that time, teams are free to discuss contract terms and sign-and-trades, and even reach verbal agreements. However, no signings or trades can be finalized until the end of the moratorium, which is on July 6 at 12:01 a.m. EST.

What are the different types of free agents?



There are two types of free agents: unrestricted (UFA) and restricted (RFA).

Unrestricted free agents are players whose contracts have expired, and they are free to sign with any team.

Restricted free agents are players coming off their rookie deals. They are free to negotiate with other teams, and if they agree to terms, they must sign an “offer sheet.” Once the offer sheet is signed, the player’s previous team has 72 hours to match that deal. If it is matched, the player must return to his previous team on the same terms of the offer sheet. Before free agency, teams can renounce the rights to these players, making them UFAs.

What are team and player options?



Two other useful terms are team option and player option. Players often sign contracts with the option to have the final year voided and become UFAs.

Players with a player option decide if they want to fulfill the final year of their deal. If a player has a team option, his team will decide whether it wants to pay the player for the final year or release him into free agency. If either option is declined, the player is still allowed to negotiate a new contract with the same team.

Top 20 free agents



We at VOZ ranked the top 20 NBA free agents. They are listed alongside their position, last team they played for and free agent type.

1. LeBron James (F, Lakers) - UFA



While the 41-year-old James is in the twilight of his career, the 2026 Playoffs were proof that he is still one of the NBA’s elite stars. Negotiating a contract with a player of his age and stature is extremely complicated, mostly because there is truly no precedent.

While James proved his elite level, the Lakers never ascended to the same echelon of the young Thunder and Spurs, leading many to speculate that it may be time for both sides to part ways, with James looking to win a title now and the Lakers trying to re-tool for the long haul. However, there are no clear paths for either side to accomplish this goal, at least not without sacrifice.

For James, contending teams he has been linked to in the past like the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors won’t be able to pay him anywhere close to what he could make in L.A., at least not without major roster rejigging. And for the Lakers, cap restrictions and the lack of players available will make it similarly difficult to acquire a player of LeBron’s caliber.

In the end, the simplest solution may be a return to L.A., but only time will tell if both sides deem it worth running back for one more year.

2. Jalen Duren (C, Pistons) - RFA



Had Jalen Duren’s year stopped at the conclusion of the regular season, in which he made 3rd-Team All-NBA, he and the Detroit PIstons would likely be inking a 5-year, $287 million max contract this summer with no hesitation. However, a disappointing playoff run has brought Duren’s value into question around the league, and now the team is facing a dilemma.

Duren is a restricted free agent, meaning the Pistons can match any offer he receives from another team. The maximum he could get on the open market is 4 years, $177 million. The only leverage he will have to get anything more from the Pistons is the potential of being disgruntled (which is not nothing).

It is rare that an All-NBA player does not get his full max, and Duren could certainly try to hamstring the Pistons by signing an offer sheet elsewhere. But the incentives for him to go back to Detroit are simply too strong, so it’s hard to see the two sides not reaching a deal. Regardless of the outcome, this will set a fascinating precedent for the value of non-shooting big men going forward, which will have huge implications for years to come.

3. Walker Kessler (C, Jazz) - RFA



Kessler is another young center that will help define the market for players of his ilk. The Jazz have reportedly offered him a 5-year, $140 million deal, but that was met with contempt from his camp. It is unclear how much Kessler thinks he is worth, but with his max deal north of $40 million per year over the life of the contract, there is certainly room for negotiation.

The Jazz have a loaded frontcourt, with sharpshooter Lauri Markkanen and the recently acquired Jaren Jackson Jr., but both have been accustomed to playing the four, while Kessler is more of a true five. The three didn’t share the court in their lone season together due to a season-ending injury Kessler suffered early in the year.

With the fit in Utah as a question, Kessler’s value will likely be determined on the open market. As an RFA, he can sign with any team, and the Jazz will have the right to match. The Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls were both projected to have major cap space, but a trade involving both teams that sent Julius Randle to Brooklyn and Nic Claxton to Chicago added salaries to their books. Both teams could theoretically make a big offer, as well as the aforementioned Lakers, who are in need of a center and who can create a sizable opening in their cap as well.

4. Isaiah Hartenstein (C, Thunder) - Team option*



*Update: Isaiah Hartenstein's team option was picked up by the Oklahoma City Thunder, and he was signed to a contract extension, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

As previously mentioned, Hartenstein helped vault the Thunder into true title contention as a free agent in 2024. Now, he could potentially hit the market again two years later. While his $28.5 million player option presents great value for Oklahoma City, the team is about to enter major financial turbulence, with Chet Holmgren’s and Jalen Williams’ extensions kicking in next season.

The Thunder have already begun dealing to shed salary, giving away guard Aaron Wiggins to the Hawks in exchange for second round picks. While they have the option to retain Hartenstein, who was a key piece on their title team in 2025 and as a counter to Victor Wembanyama in the Western Conference Finals this season, the Thunder may need to make a business decision and let him walk.

Another option would be accepting his player option and trading him in exchange for draft picks or another salary. However, other teams may sense, just as with the Wiggins deal, that the Thunder will have very little leverage trading a player it makes very little sense to keep, especially with 2025 first round draft pick Thomas Sorber and 2026 pick Aday Mara–both centers–now healthy and on the roster.

5. James Harden (G, Cavaliers) - Player option



A mid-season trade sent Harden from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the presumed motive was the former’s unwillingness to commit to Harden long term. This led many to speculate that there was an understanding between Harden and the Cavs to reach a deal this summer. However, a disappointing playoff performance in a 4-0 sweep to the Knicks has left serious doubts as to whether or not committing to Harden long term is a prudent choice for Cleveland.

These sort of “wink wink” contract extensions are common in the league, and they usually come to fruition. Trae Young was in a similar situation after he was traded to the Washington Wizards, and even after they subsequently acquired Anthony Davis and No. 1 pick A.J. Dybantsa, Young just declined his player option to sign a new four-year contract with the team. However, Harden famously forced his way to the Clippers from the Philadelphia 76ers after he claimed he was promised a new contract (which is technically illegal) but the terms were not honored. We will see this summer if history repeats itself for “The Beard.”

6. Peyton Watson (G, Nuggets) - RFA



The Denver Nuggets were essentially forced to choose last summer whether to extend guard Christian Braun or Watson. They chose Braun, but during the season, they appeared to have buyers’ remorse, with Watson emerging as a more crucial piece in the rotation due to his defense and shooting.

Watson now enters restricted free agency as a high-upside swing with many suitors across the league. With the Nuggets on the brink of the second apron, which is a debilitating salary threshold that invokes loads of restrictions and financial penalties on teams, it remains to be seen just how essential they see Watson to their future.

7. Norman Powell (G, Heat) - UFA



Powell is coming off an All-Star first season with the Miami Heat, but at 33 years old and after tailing off towards the end of the year, it will be seen how the team views him as a potential running mate for the new Giannis Antetokounmpo-Bam Adebayo duo in South Beach. With their frontcourt starters extremely obvious, the Heat will need to bolster their creation and scoring on the perimeter. Powell’s shooting and driving should fit perfectly, but after parting with such a significant portion of their roster and draft assets in the trade to get Giannis, Miami will need to negotiate carefully to save room to fill out the rest of a contender over the summer.

8. Luguentz Dort (G, Thunder) - Team option



Dort is in a similar situation to his teammate Hartenstein, with a $17.7 million team option. Because his deal has lower value, it is more likely the Thunder will find a willing trade partner. While the alternatives to Hartenstein for the Thunder (Sorber and Mara) have yet to see time on an NBA court, Dort was already being overshadowed by teammates Cason Wallace and Alex Caruso these Playoffs, meaning it is very unlikely he will be suiting up for the Thunder next year given their financial reality.

9. Coby White (G, Hornets) - UFA*



*Update: Coby White was signed to a three-year, $74 million contract to return to the Charlotte Hornets, per ESPN.

After a long stint with the Chicago Bulls, Coby White was traded mid-year to the up-and-coming Charlotte Hornets. After trading away LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and rookie Kon Knueppel will lead the team, though a point guard is needed to settle the ship. White had an efficient stint in Charlotte, who are surely looking to finish building out their long-term roster before Miller is due for a big payday in 2027.

10. Tari Eason (F, Rockets) - RFA



A breakout season for Eason, which many expected, would leave little doubt for the Houston Rockets over what to do with their high-energy wing this offseason. However, shooting regression for Eason and a disappointing playoff exit for Houston will make this negotiation interesting. Eason fits the mold of a player that any contender would want–defensive versatility, size and constant effort–meaning he could command a bit of a market. Houston is now facing a difficult financial situation, with Alperen Sengun in the second year of his extension and Amen Thompson going into the final year of his rookie deal. A serious offer from another team could lead Houston to have to make a difficult choice.

11. Tobias Harris (F, Pistons) - UFA

While much maligned for poor playoff performances early in his career, Harris became a reliable force for the Detroit Pistons in their comeback from a 3-1 series deficit against the Orlando Magic. Outside of Cade Cunningham, he was their most reliable option creating offense for himself, and his veteran presence was heralded throughout the season. At nearly 34 years old, he is certainly on the back end of his career, but he demonstrated that he can provide a well-rounded array of skill and toughness to help put the finishing touches on a contender. While Detroit could certainly use his offense in the short-term, the team may want to move toward a core that is more in line with its core of Cunningham (25), Ausar Thompson (23) and RFA Jalen Duren (22).

12. Kristaps Porzingis (C, Warriors) - UFA



Acquired in a mid-season trade with the Atlanta Hawks, Porzingis gives Stephen Curry and the Warriors a stretch five they have long dreamed of. The problem for Porzingis is not his ability, rather his availability. Having missed over half his games over the past two years, staying on the court will be his biggest battle on an already aging Warriors team. However, the situation could be ideal for him, surrounded by shooting and capable defenders, allowing him to focus on his strengths, with a capable backup in Quinten Post to allow him nights off to preserve himself over the course of an 82-game season. His injury troubles will surely detract from his value on the open market, so the Warriors will look to bring him back below his $30 million salary from last year. However, a team willing to take the risk of paying him more could lure him away.

13. Rui Hachimura (F, Lakers) - UFA

Not Stephen Curry. Not Reggie Miller. Not Klay Thompson. The most prolific 3-point shooter in the history of the NBA Playoffs is, you guessed it, Rui Hachimura (51%). While surely this figure will regress if he continues to play in the postseason, Hachimura has proved that his shooting is legit over the past three seasons with the Lakers, striping it at a 43% clip in the regular season over that span. Combined with his size and versatility on both ends of the floor, this makes Hachimura an intriguing piece for any contender. While the Lakers would surely love to keep him, upgrading their roster will mean making sacrifices, which may mean Hachimura will be on the move. If the Lakers do indeed get ambitious, expect Hachimura’s hot hand to be elsewhere next year.

14. Robert Williams (C, Trailblazers) - UFA



Williams, like Porzingis, is an extremely talented player who has been hampered mainly by his inability to stay on the court. And, like Porzingis, he has played fewer than half his games in the past two years. However, since returning from injury, he has seemed to be a capable rotation center with major upside as a passer, finisher and rim protector. In the Portland Trailblazers’ first-round series against the Spurs in the Playoffs, Williams seemed unafraid of Victor Wembanyama, shooting 63% from the field and averaging 1.3 blocks to go with it in just over 20 minutes per game. This kind of player will be coveted by contenders, and he could be on a discount due to his recent injury troubles.

15. Mitchell Robinson (C, Knicks) - UFA

Robinson was a key role player on the Knicks' 2026 championship team, providing a surge of offensive rebounding and toughness inside to both contrast and complement Karl Anthony Towns' ability to stretch the floor. While he suffered a broken finger just before the NBA Finals that limited his playing time and effectiveness, in the regular season and for spot minutes in the Finals, he had success exploiting Victor Wembanyama's lack of strength on the glass, playing a key role in his team's comeback in the NBA Cup Final. This could make him a target for Western Conference teams who are staring down the barrel at a decade plus of going through "Wemby" on the road to the title.

16. Anfernee Simons (G, Bulls) - UFA



Simons is one of the purest shooters in the league, and he spent most of last season as a key role player for the Boston Celtics. However, mostly due to salary reasons, he was traded to the tanking Chicago Bulls mid-season. He has shown he has what it takes to fit and sacrifice on a winning team, and it will be seen if a contender deems him worth rolling the dice on as an injection of scoring off the bench.

17. Quentin Grimes (G, 76ers) - UFA



Grimes will enter his second straight year of free agency, and he hopes this time will be more fruitful than the last. In the 2025 offseason, Grimes was a restricted free agent, but he failed to command any real interest on the market and signed the qualifying offer (essentially a placeholder contract for retaining teams) with the 76ers for significantly lower than he was likely worth. But he did this with the 2026 offseason on the horizon and a chance to prove himself over the course of the year. He showed flashes of being a capable two-way wing, but he ultimately settled into a bench role behind Tyrese Maxey and rookie V.J. Edgecombe. Grimes could be worth a flyer for another team, and because he is unrestricted, he will be free to go where he pleases. Regardless, it will be seen if his decision to leave money on the table last summer will pay off.

18. Jonathan Kuminga (F, Hawks) - Team option



Kuminga, like Grimes, had a rough restricted free agency in 2025, though he ultimately got a slightly more lucrative deal from his then-team, the Warriors, who traded him to the Atlanta Hawks for Kristaps Porzingis. Kuminga broke through in the Hawks’ rotation in the Playoffs, giving the Knicks fits on certain nights while giving coach Quin Snyder fits on others. On a team loaded with wings, it will be seen if Kuminga’s playoff highs warrant the team accepting his team option, or if they won’t find more value trying to trade him away or simply let him walk as a free agent to give other emerging players an increased role.

19. Dean Wade (F, Cavaliers) - UFA



Wade is a sneaky key piece for the Cavs, a team with few two-way wings to speak of. Dominated by frontcourt players and guards, a player like Wade is exactly what they need. However, he could be coveted for his shooting and versatility elsewhere, especially with Cleveland approaching the second apron.

20. Nikola Vucevic (C, Celtics) - UFA



Vucevic, despite his age, is still a capable rebounder and shooter, able to eat up bench minutes at the five for a contender, just as he did last year in Boston. While he is hardly the playoff threat he was earlier in his career, his veteran experience and consistency will bring value to any locker room over the course of 82 games.