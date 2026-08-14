American missionary Kevin Rideout freed after over 9 months in captivity in Niger

Published by Carlos Dominguez 14 de agosto, 2026

American missionary Kevin Rideout, who was kidnapped in Niger in October of last year, has been released and is in good health, the Christian group he worked for reported on Friday.

SIM International confirmed in a statement that Rideout "has been released after over nine months in captivity" and that he "is in good health in the care of U.S. officials." The organization added that he will soon be reunited with his family.

Rideout, 50, was abducted outside his home in Niamey, the capital of Niger. According to the journalism collective Wamaps, the kidnapping took place just a few blocks from the presidential palace, in an area where international organizations operate. He had been working as a missionary in the country for 19 years and was a pilot for SIM International, an evangelical missionary agency active in more than 70 countries.

Priority for the Trump administration

His release comes at a time when the administration of President Donald Trump has made Rideout's case a priority within its new strategy toward the countries of the Sahel region of Africa, following years of limited results in the fight against extremism.

At one point, it was believed that he was being held by the Islamic State branch in the Sahel, in neighboring Mali. However, by the end of his captivity, it remained unclear which group was holding him, as he may have been transferred, according to The New York Times, citing an unnamed U.S. official.

Nigerian authorities did not immediately issue a statement. AFP contacted the State Department for comment.