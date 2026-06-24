NBA: AJ Dybantsa is the No. 1 prospect in a promising draft featuring Spain's Mara and Mexico's López

Published by Israel Duro 24 de junio, 2026

Forward AJ Dybantsa was selected first overall by the Washington Wizards in Tuesday's 2026 NBA Draft. Widely regarded as one of the most promising draft classes in recent years, the group also featured notable Hispanic talent, with Spain's Aday Mara and Mexico's Karim López both chosen in the first round.

Mara, a 2.21-meter-tall center, was selected 12th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder at the ceremony held in New York, where his compatriot Sergio de Larrea was selected 25th overall.

López, for his part, was the first player born in Mexico to be drafted in the first round, at the 21st pick, and will join the Memphis Grizzlies.

AJ Dybantsa edges out Peterson for the No. 1 pick

This year’s draft class lacks a media sensation like Victor Wembanyama or Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 picks in 2023 and 2025, but experts believe it features several future stars and a deep pool of players with bright futures.

The honor of topping the draft went to 19-year-old AJ Dybantsa, who was considered a slight favorite after a fabulous lone season with the BYU Cougars. After hearing his name called, this powerful 2.06-meter-tall small forward emotionally hugged his family and took the stage at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, to be congratulated by Commissioner Adam Silver and put on his new team’s cap.

“Being the number one pick means a lot,” Dybantsa said in remarks reported by AFP. “I definitely wanted to make my mark by being the number one pick in the draft and be in the same conversation as LeBron James, Cooper Flagg, Allen Iverson, and players like that.”

Dybantsa, Washington’s first No. 1 pick since John Wall in 2010, is expected to be the piece that completes the Wizards’ long-term rebuild. Late last season, Washington bolstered its roster with two All-Star-caliber players, Trae Young and Anthony Davis, with the goal of ending a five-year playoff drought.

Peterson and Boozer, the No. 2 and No. 3 picks, respectively

Darryn Peterson, the other top contender for the No. 1 pick, was selected next by the Utah Jazz after just one season at the University of Kansas, where he averaged 20.2 points. A relentless shooter and natural scorer, Peterson should be a perfect fit for a Jazz team that also aims to regain competitiveness following the recent signing of Jaren Jackson Jr..

As expected, the Grizzlies selected power forward Cameron Boozer of Duke, son of former All-Star Carlos Boozer, with the third overall pick.

Mara, the Thunder’s ‘anti-Wemby’

Aday Mara and Karim López had to wait longer than expected to hear their names called at this ceremony, where the 30 teams select the top talent from college and international basketball. As the first Spaniard to win the college championship, Mara will now face the difficult task of earning a spot in Oklahoma City’s rotation.

Champions in 2025, the Thunder are one of the league’s most powerful teams, but they need an antidote to another giant: the French phenomenon Victor Wembanyama, who knocked them out of the playoffs last season with the Spurs.

It’s a challenge that doesn’t faze the promising Spaniard in the least: “I think it will take some time to adjust, but I’m excited to play against Wembanyama,” said the former University of Michigan player. Oklahoma City “is a fantastic place to play at the highest level of the NBA,” said the 21-year-old center. His selection at No. 12 is the highest for a Spanish player since Ricky Rubio, who was picked fifth in 2009.

For the first time since 2021, a second Spanish player was selected in the first round: point guard Sergio de Larrea, who will join the New York Knicks with the 25th pick.

López, the first Mexican selected in the first round

While projections had initially placed Mara in the top 10, Karim López still fell further than expected to the 21st pick. That pick originally belonged to the Detroit Pistons but was traded during the ceremony to the Memphis Grizzlies, a franchise embarking on a rebuilding process where the Mexican player should be able to develop.

“It’s very special to be here; I’m blessed and I really don’t have the words,” the Mexican managed to tell ESPN through tears. At just 19 years old, López is the first Mexican to be selected in the first round after spending the last two years playing for the New Zealand Breakers.