'We must be careful to ensure that Chavismo does not gain access to the gold held by the Bank of England, given its history of corruption'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 14 de agosto, 2026

On the Voz News broadcast, anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed Venezuelan opposition leader David Smolansky about the current situation in Venezuela and the results of the recent agreement reached between the opposition and Chavismo at the negotiating table.

"We must be very careful with the gold held at the Bank of England, because if there's one thing the regime has been known for over the years, it's corruption, embezzlement, and money laundering. We mustn't let them gain access to that gold, lest it be used to fuel more scandals instead of improving services in the country following the earthquakes. Hopefully, these agreements will benefit a country that desperately needs the rule of law and an independent justice system, and that progress toward the reinstitutionalization and democratization of Venezuela will accelerate. "We Venezuelans are clear that the leader of the democratic movement is María Corina Machado," said Smolansky.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.