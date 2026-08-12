Leagues Cup: Columbus moves closer to the quarterfinals, and Tigres misses a chance to secure a spot

Published by Israel Duro 12 de agosto, 2026

Columbus Crew took the lead in the MLS group of the 2026 Leagues Cup on Tuesday by defeating the underwhelming Pumas in a penalty shootout, while Tigres let qualification slip away at home against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Tigres, which would have advanced to the quarterfinals with a win, tied 1-1 in regulation and then won the penalty shootout 5-4.

The Mexican team finished with six points, the same as Juárez after its 3-0 loss on Tuesday to Real Salt Lake. Also with six points are América, León, and Cruz Azul, all of whom have one game remaining in the group stage of this joint tournament between Liga MX and MLS.

The 36 participating teams—18 from each league—are divided into two groups, and the top four from each group advance to the quarterfinals.

Tigres had qualification within their grasp after taking the lead against the already-eliminated Whitecaps with a goal by Uruguayan forward Rodrigo Aguirre on a counterattack in the 19th minute. The Felinos also had the support of their fans at Estadio Universitario in Monterrey, in one of only four matches in the tournament being played on Mexican soil.

But Vancouver, which did not field its German star Thomas Müller, spoiled the party by tying the game in the 79th minute with a goal by American Emmanuel Sabbi off a corner kick.

Frustration among the Universidad de Monterrey players led to the ejections of midfielder Diego Laínez in the 88th minute for protesting a possible penalty and of goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán in the 90+1st minute for shoving Salvadoran referee Iván Barton.

Tigres' backup goalkeeper, key in the penalty shootout following Nahuel Guzmán's ejection

The veteran Argentine goalkeeper ran to the center of the field to restart play but, before kicking the ball, pushed the World Cup-experienced referee aside with his arm, and the referee showed him a red card. Guzmán was replaced by the Mexican Carlos Felipe Rodríguez, who had a heroic performance during the penalty shootout.

After Rodrigo Aguirre missed a penalty for Pumas, Rodríguez saved another shot by Uruguayan Mathias Laborda on Vancouver's fifth attempt. The Mexican also stopped a shot by Canadian Ralph Priso, and young Rayan Elloumi ultimately sealed Vancouver's fate by sending the final shot wide.

Keylor Navas scores a penalty that goes unrewarded for Pumas, who bow out without a win

In the MLS group, Columbus took the lead by defeating Pumas 3-2 on penalties (1-1 in regulation), as Pumas exited this annual tournament without a single victory. American Tarun Karumanchi put the home team ahead in the 9th minute with a header off a corner kick. Colombian Álvaro Angulo tied the game in the 45th minute with a powerful shot inside the box.

Just before the penalty shootout, Angulo was substituted due to injury, setting off alarm bells for a team that had already lost Mexican player Sebastián Córdova to a torn ligament in his left knee during the tournament.

Veteran Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas stepped up for Pumas in the shootout and converted the first penalty kick. In contrast, Mexican Rodrigo López and Brazilian Nathan Silva missed their attempts for the Pumas, who capped off a disappointing run following their 3-0 loss to Charlotte and 2-0 loss to FC Cincinnati.

Columbus, meanwhile, has eight points and leads the MLS group standings ahead of Wednesday's and Thursday's matches to close out the first phase. Real Salt Lake sits in second place with seven points, thanks to its rout of Juárez.

Austin, FC Dallas, Los Angeles FC, and the Chicago Fire are in control of their own destinies

Only four teams can catch them: Austin, FC Dallas, Los Angeles FC, and Robert Lewandowski's Chicago Fire, all of whom have six points and one game remaining.

In Tuesday's other matches, Minnesota United defeated Atlante 3-1 on a two-goal performance by Argentine Joaquín Pereyra, and Pachuca beat Charlotte FC 1-0 on a goal by Mexican Alan Bautista in the 90+1st minute.

On Wednesday, it will be Inter Miami's turn, as they host León with three points and little chance of advancing. Lionel Messi will miss his second consecutive game after traveling to Argentina following the death of his father on Saturday.