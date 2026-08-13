Russell Westbrook announces his retirement from the NBA after 18 seasons and a historic career

Published by Diane Hernández 13 de agosto, 2026

Russell Westbrook, one of the most explosive and unique figures in the NBA over the past two decades, announced his retirement from professional basketball on Wednesday at age 37, bringing to a close an 18-season career marked by individual records and an MVP season that went down in league history.

The point guard announced his decision in a video approximately three and a half minutes long posted on his social media accounts. The video, narrated by actor Michael B. Jordan, recaps some of the most important moments of his career as Westbrook reflects on images and memories from his time on the court.

"Sometimes you don't even know when you've seen the end. You had to be there. And now it's over," Westbrook wrote in the caption accompanying the post, according to AFP.

This farewell brings to a close the career of one of the most statistically extraordinary players to ever play in the NBA.

The King of the triple-double

Westbrook retires as the NBA's all-time leader in regular-season triple-doubles, with 209—a mark he reached in May 2021 after surpassing Oscar Robertson's previous record of 181, which had stood for decades.

His most memorable season came in 2016–2017. That year, he recorded 42 triple-doubles, breaking the record Robertson had held for more than half a century, and finished the season averaging 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 10.4 assists. His performance earned him the NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) award in 2017.

Westbrook averaged a triple-double over four separate seasons, further highlighting the point guard's ability to simultaneously excel in scoring, rebounding, and assists.

In addition to his 209 triple-doubles, he finished his career with 27,176 points and 10,351 assists, figures that place him among the most productive players in the league's history.

From Oklahoma City to MVP Westbrook was selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft and began his career with the franchise that would immediately become the Oklahoma City Thunder. There, he played for 11 seasons and, alongside Kevin Durant and James Harden, was part of one of the most promising young core groups of that era.

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​In 2012, the Thunder reached the NBA Finals—the only time in Westbrook's career—but lost to the Miami Heat, led by LeBron James.

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​His time in Oklahoma City marked the pinnacle of his career. Westbrook led the NBA in scoring twice and finished as the league's assist leader in three seasons. He was also selected nine times for the All-Star Game and is a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.

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​His achievements also include an Olympic gold medal won with Team USA at the 2012 London Games.

A second chapter marked by numerous team changes

After leaving Oklahoma City in 2019, Westbrook played for the Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, and Denver Nuggets before playing his final season with the Sacramento Kings.

The final stretch of his career was marked by constant franchise changes and by difficulties in bringing the explosive and dominant style that had characterized his best seasons to championship-contending teams.

Sacramento was his final destination. During the 2025–2026 season, he played in 64 games and averaged 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game, according to official NBA statistics.

Initial reactions to his retirement

The retirement quickly sparked reactions throughout the league.

"An absolute legend! What an incredible career!" All-Star point guard Trae Young wrote on X after the decision was announced.

Westbrook leaves without having won an NBA championship, but with a collection of individual records that will be hard to match and having redefined for years what a point guard could produce statistically.

His name is associated above all with the triple-double: a stat he made practically routine during the most dominant stretch of his career and whose all-time record—209 in the regular season—remains one of the NBA's greatest milestones.