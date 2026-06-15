New York Knicks: NBA Champions... with a vendetta

Published by Alejandro Baños 15 de junio, 2026

The signing of the Paris Peace Accords, the Yom Kippur War, the opening of the World Trade Center, and the launch of the Skylab space station. The deaths of Bruce Lee and J.R.R. Tolkien, or the undefeated record of the Miami Dolphins. All these historic milestones marked 1973; a year that, until this season, was also remembered as the last time the New York Knicks hoisted the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

That drought of more than half a century without tasting glory has come to an end. The Knicks were crowned NBA champions after defeating the San Antonio Spurs—led by Victor Wembanyama—four games to one. The epic feat not only marks their third title but also serves as the perfect redemption for New York after losing the last Finals they played—in 1999—fittingly against the Spurs.

Keys to the Knicks’ success

To analyze their triumphant season, we have to go back a little over a year. After falling to the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals, the Knicks' management took the drastic decision to part ways with Tom Thibodeau, the coach who had led the franchise since 2020.

In his place, New York's front office handed the reins to Mike Brown, someone who knew what it took to reach the top after serving as an assistant to Steve Kerr during the Golden State Warriors' most glorious era. "After a thorough and extensive search process, we are pleased to announce Mike Brown as the head coach of the New York Knicks," said Leon Rose, president of the franchise, upon the new coach's appointment.

And what a great choice it was. In 365 days, Brown has changed the history of the Knicks. The impact of his arrival was immediate, bringing an ideal balance between suffocating defense and a much more dynamic and varied offense, fueling New York’s engine and bringing out the best in its top players.

One of them is Jalen Brunson. The point guard has established himself as the heart and soul and the undisputed leader on the court, delivering memorable nights, guiding the New York offense, and putting up excellent numbers. As for Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges, Brown got both of them to adapt to his tactical vision, bringing versatility on defense and demonstrating their physical dominance in the paint. The contributions of O.G. Anunoby must not forego mention, whose defense against the NBA’s top stars was essential and whose game-winning block in Game 4 was nothing short of extraordinary.

The final key to this victory was Madison Square Garden. The Knicks turned their iconic home court into a fortress: during the regular season, they lost only 10 games. This figure was surpassed only by the Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference and by the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Spurs in the West. Once in the Playoffs, the Knicks let victory slip away at home in just two matchups: one in the first round against the Atlanta Hawks and the other in the Finals against San Antonio.