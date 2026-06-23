NBA Earthquake: The Bucks Trade Antetokounmpo to Miami

Published by Israel Duro 23 de junio, 2026

The Greek Giannis Antetokounmpo, a two-time MVP and one of the NBA’s biggest stars, was traded by the Milwaukee Bucks, his longtime team, to the Miami Heat in one of the biggest trades in recent years.

Named the league’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) in 2019 and 2020, Antetokounmpo will join Miami in exchange for a massive package of players and draft picks, according to ESPN and the online publication The Athletic.

The 31-year-old power forward ends a 13-season era with the Bucks, whom he led to their second championship in franchise history in 2021. However, his departure from Milwaukee was widely anticipated in the NBA after the team went four consecutive seasons without winning a single playoff round and Antetokounmpo was involved in several conflicts with management.

Giannis-Adebayo: A Devastating Frontcourt Duo

The Heat, where Giannis will form a devastating frontcourt duo with Bam Adebayo, won the final bidding war against the Boston Celtics, even though, in past seasons, the Knicks had been the most aggressive suitors for him. The legendary Pat Riley, still at the helm of Miami’s operations, secured the key piece he had been craving for years to restore the Heat to prominence.

Miami, which will also acquire center Bobby Portis, will send Milwaukee its leading scorer, All-Star shooting guard Tyler Herro, Mexican-American small forward Jaime Jáquez Jr., prospects Kel’el Ware and Kasparas Jakucionis, and three first-round draft picks, according to ESPN.