Hawaii: Governor declares state of emergency amid threat of Tropical Storm Lala

Clouds on the horizon before Hurricane Lane made landfall in Miloli'i, Hawaii, in 2018 AFP .

Published by Carlos Dominguez 14 de agosto, 2026

Hawaii authorities declared a state of emergency on Thursday as Tropical Storm Lala approaches, threatening strong winds, flooding and landslides over the weekend.

The storm is intensifying in the Pacific, and the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts that it will become a hurricane as it approaches the Big Island, the second-most populous island in the archipelago, with some 210,000 residents.

Winds are already reaching around 50 mph, with stronger gusts, and rainfall totals of up to 25 inches are expected in some areas of the island.

"A serious threat to our state"

Gov. Josh Green justified the emergency declaration as a preventive measure to mobilize funds, resources, and personnel in anticipation of potential damage.

"Tropical Storm Lala poses a serious threat to our state, particularly Hawaiʻi Island — and we are taking action now to ensure resources are available where they are needed," he said.

Green urged residents to prepare their homes, stock up on essential supplies, review family emergency plans and follow updates from official sources. "Please take this storm seriously and look out for one another," he added.

Although Lala's path remains uncertain, forecasters anticipate that the system will remain offshore. Even so, authorities remain on alert due to the risk of heavy rain and possible landslides on the Big Island.