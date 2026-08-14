Andrés Manuel López Beltrán, son of former Mexican President AMLO, claims US revoked his visa

Published by Diane Hernández 14 de agosto, 2026

Andrés Manuel López Beltrán, son of former Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, stated on Thursday that the U.S. government revoked his visa to enter the country, a decision he attributed to political motivations and for which he sought explanations directly from President Donald Trump.

The Mexican politician released a letter addressed to Trump in which he stated that the revocation of his visa occurred without, according to him, any evidence linking him to "something immoral or criminal," according to AFP.

López Beltrán directly blamed Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau, whom he accused of ordering the measure. He also described their actions as "Hitler-like" and asked the U.S. president to clarify whether he was aware of the decision.

"Are you aware of what I am telling you?" López Beltrán asked Trump, even going so far as to suggest that he dismiss Rubio and Landau.

U.S. has not publicly explained decision

As of noon on Friday, Aug. 14, neither the State Department nor the U.S. embassy in Mexico had issued a specific explanation regarding the alleged revocation of López Beltrán's visa. AFP reported that it had requested a response from the U.S. embassy but had not received one as of the publication of its report.

Furthermore, U.S. authorities typically keep individual visa files confidential. The embassy refers inquiries about specific cases to its consular units.

Therefore, so far, the revocation and the circumstances surrounding it are known primarily from López Beltrán's account, while Washington has not made the reason for the measure public.

López Beltrán stepped down from Morena's leadership, is now seeking congressional seat

López Beltrán, 40, stepped down in May from his position as secretary of organization for Morena, the party founded by his father, and is seeking to run for a federal congressional seat representing Tabasco in the 2027 midterm elections.

This case follows other instances of visa revocations involving Mexican political figures.

Among the best-known are those of Baja California Governor Marina del Pilar Ávila and her husband, Carlos Torres.

U.S. and Mexican media have also reported visa cancellations or restrictions affecting dozens of Mexican officials and politicians in recent months, although there has been no official confirmation to date linking López Beltrán's specific case to criminal activities.