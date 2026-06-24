Cristiano Ronaldo sets a record: first player to score in six World Cups

A montage of Ronaldo at each of the six World Cups in which he has participatedAFP

Published by Israel Duro 24 de junio, 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo managed to step out of Leo Messi’s long shadow a bit by setting his own World Cup record. With his two goals against Uzbekistan, the Portuguese star became the first player to score in six World Cups.

Ronaldo was the focus of all attention in the match, which was expected to be a comfortable win against the weak team led by legend Fabio Cannavaro. After his lackluster debut and the criticism and controversy surrounding his influence on the Portuguese national team, every little detail regarding him was going to be scrutinized.

But both he and his teammates soon put the rumors to rest. The rest of the team continued to look to him as their go-to player, and the star proved that he hasn’t forgotten how to play soccer... or how to score goals.

A brace and a lesson in leadership and teamwork

His first goal was a point-blank finish following a cross from the wing, where he beat the defenders and the goalkeeper to the ball. The second, a tribute to teamwork on a counterattack led by Bernardo Silva and finished—just as in his prime—by the Portuguese star after he gave a masterclass in running off the ball and reading the game.

Although his 10 goals are still far—not to say practically unattainable—from Messi’s 18 goals (who, moreover, may continue to score in this tournament), and even from the 16 goals by Miroslav Klose and Kylian Mbappé, Ronaldo will take away a unique record from this tournament: he is the only player to have scored in six World Cups: Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014, Russia 2018, Qatar 2022, and North America 2026.