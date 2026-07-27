Published by Alejandro Baños 27 de julio, 2026

They're the major disruptors of this latest trade window. After more than four decades of frustration, constant setbacks and a failure to finish among the best, the Philadelphia 76ers have shaken the foundations of the NBA with two moves that have propelled them into being considered one of the top favorites for next season. With these two signings, the franchise has launched "Operation Larry O'Brien Trophy."

LeBron, Jaylen, Embiid and Maxey

Philadelphia failed to capitalize on one of the most well-rounded Big Three lineups in the league until just a few days ago: Tyrese Maxey, Paul George and Joel Embiid. Whether due to inconsistent play or injuries, they have failed to lead this three-time NBA champion franchise to the top. The second of the trio was traded away from the team, while the other two remain under contract with the Sixers.

During this offseason, the franchise has cleared salary cap space and done everything possible to properly strengthen the roster with a single goal firmly in mind: winning its fourth Larry O'Brien Trophy. It will now seek to achieve this goal with LeBron James and Jaylen Brown, their two major acquisitions, two elite players who will bring experience.

After ending his tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers, the NBA's all-time leading scorer put an end to all the rumors swirling around him, deciding that he will play his 24th season with the Sixers in pursuit of his fifth championship. Meanwhile, after playing a key role in the Boston Celtics' most recent championship, Brown was traded from Boston to Philly in a deal that saw the league's winningest franchise acquire George.

With the additions of James and Brown and the retention of Maxey and Embiid, the Sixers—coached by Nick Nurse—have made a bold statement. The roster also boasts solid depth, with players such as V.J. Edgecombe, Justin Edwards, Dean Wade and Dominick Barlow, among others.

The Sixers' long drought

The 76ers are one of the most respected franchises in the NBA and one of the most internationally recognized, known even to those who aren't big basketball fans. Throughout their history—even when they were the Syracuse Nationals—they've featured players of the caliber of Wilt Chamberlain, Julius Erving, Moses Malone, Billy Cunningham, Charles Barkley and Allen Iverson. All of them are Hall of Famers.

Despite that fame and prestige, they have been out of the top tier for many years and haven't won a championship. Specifically, it has been 43 years. In the 1982–1983 season, they claimed their third and final Larry O'Brien Trophy, when that team, led by Erving and Malone, swept the Lakers in the NBA Finals (4–0). Previously, they achieved glory in 1955 as the Nationals and in 1967, under Chamberlain's leadership.

Since that last title, the Sixers have reached the NBA Finals only once: in the 2000–2001 season, they were defeated by the Lakers, who were led at the time by Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal.

That long drought, spanning more than four decades, has forced the Sixers' front office to take action during this window and significantly bolster a franchise that has become the main team to beat and the most feared squad in the NBA.