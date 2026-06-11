Knicks defeat Spurs with a historic comeback and are on the verge of winning the NBA title for the first time in more than half a century

Published by VozMedia Staff 11 de junio, 2026

(AFP) With the biggest comeback in Finals history, the New York Knicks defeated Victor Wembanyama’s San Antonio Spurs 107-106 on Wednesday and moved within one win of their first NBA title since 1973.

The Knicks overcame a 29-point deficit—something no team had ever done in the Finals—and sealed the victory with an epic putback by OG Anunoby with 1.2 seconds remaining.

Madison Square Garden erupted in celebration, including celebrities such as Taylor Swift, with a win that puts the Knicks up 3-1 in the Finals series.

The first of their three chances to end more than half a century of drought will be on Saturday, in Game 5 to be played in San Antonio.

Wembanyama’s Spurs, who scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, let a victory that seemed assured slip through their fingers after holding an 81-52 lead following a record-breaking first half.

The Texans had gone into the locker room with a 27-point lead, the largest halftime lead for a visiting team in the Finals, after setting a record with 14 three-pointers made.

But a flagrant foul committed by Wembanyama on Towns sparked the comeback early in the third quarter.

Led by Jalen Brunson, who scored 36 points, the Knicks closed the gap at breakneck speed until they took the lead for the first time with 1 minute and 22 seconds remaining.

On the final play of the game, with the Spurs leading by one point, Brunson missed a three-pointer blocked by Wembanyama, but Anunoby (33 points) rose above the rest of the visiting players to grab the rebound and seal the historic victory.

The previous largest comeback in the Finals was 24 points by the Celtics against the Lakers in 2008.