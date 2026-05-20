Published by Alejandro Baños 20 de mayo, 2026

In just two years, they have gone from being in title contention to being one of the worst teams in the NBA, missing the Playoffs the last two years. The Dallas Mavericks are going through one of the most difficult moments in their 46-year history, suffering from an institutional collapse that has been accentuated by the dismissal of Jason Kidd, their head coach for the last five seasons and someone who, as a player, is considered a franchise legend.

The crisis has involved not only Kidd, but also other important figures on the Mavs in recent years such as former general manager Nico Harrison and star guard Luka Doncic.

Luka Doncic trade: The trigger for the Mavericks' collapse

After a remarkable regular season in which they finished fifth in the Western Conference standings, with a record of 50-32, the Mavericks entered the 2024 NBA Playoffs aiming for their second Larry O'Brien Trophy, although their wish did not come true. After defeating the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round, the Oklahoma City Thunder in the conference semis and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics thwarted their attempt at a title run.

Although they fell just short of the ultimate success, that season could not be considered a bad one. The following season began and at the American Airlines Center there was a desire for revenge and to fight for everything. However, in February 2025, a moment came that shook everything that had been built. The Mavericks traded Doncic, by then, their leader, to the Los Angeles Lakers in a trade in which Dallas got Anthony Davis in return.

That trade, catastrophic for the Mavericks, as has been reflected, was prompted by Harrison who, months later, was fired by owner Patrick Dumont. "This decision reflects our continued commitment to building a championship-caliber organization, one that delivers for our players, our partners, and most importantly, our fans," the franchise's governor said at the time.

Without Doncic and Harrison, the result of the 2024-2025 season was as follows: 10th in the Western Conference standings with a record of 39 wins and 43 losses and out of the Playoffs after falling in the Play-in.

Kidd's firing: The cherry on top

The 2025-2026 season was not a step in the right direction. It was worse. The Mavericks once again fell out of the postseason, finishing the regular season in 12th place, with a poor record of 26 wins and 56 losses.

Only six franchises out of the 30 that make up the NBA were worse than the Mavs: the Memphis Grizzlies, the Sacramento Kings, the Utah Jazz, the Brooklyn Nets, the Indiana Pacers and the Washington Wizards.

This dismal performance forced ownership and management to take action. The first head to roll was Kidd, who took the reins of the Mavericks in 2021.

"Jason has had a meaningful impact on the Dallas Mavericks, both as a Hall of Fame player and as the head coach who helped lead this franchise back to the NBA Finals. ... In my short time here, I’ve developed an enormous amount of respect for what he has built. He will always be an important part of the Mavericks family," new team President Masai Ujiri said in a statement. "As we evaluate the future of our basketball program, we believe this is the right moment for a new direction for our team."

Cooper Flagg's arrival: Hope for the future

In these two years of deep crisis, a light at the end of the tunnel has appeared. In the 2025 NBA Draft, the Mavericks selected Cooper Flagg first overall, an 18-year-old who excelled at Duke University in the NCAA. This season, his first as a pro, was outstanding. It earned him Rookie of the Year honors, ahead of Kon Knueppel of the Charlotte Hornets, and V.J. Edgecombe of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Given his contribution in his first season, Flagg can be the solid apex around which the Mavericks build their new core. Now, the franchise's owners and management will have to find a new head coach to guide the young player and the rest of the roster to return the Mavs to the heights of the NBA.