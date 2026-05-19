Published by Alejandro Baños 19 de mayo, 2026

Confirmation of perhaps this year's most remarkable sporting news is about to happen. After a decade at the helm, Pep Guardiola will leave the Manchester City, as reported by various British media outlets, leaving a legacy of 19 titles, cementing him as the best manager in club history. Among his successes is the fact that he is the main architect of the first and only UEFA Champions League title that the English team has won to date.

Mind you, for the "masterpiece" he has created at City, Guardiola has had help, a lot of financial help. Because Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahayan, a member of one of the wealthiest families in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and owner of the English team since 2008, has made all the Spanish coach's wishes com true to build a squad superior to the rest of his main rivals, both in England and in Europe.

In total, in the 10 seasons Guardiola has been at the helm of the club, ownership has spent about 1.8 billion pounds (almost $2.5 billion). This is roughly $250 million each season and $108 million for each title won. Jack Grealish, the most expensive signing in the history of Manchester City, Rúben Dias and Rodri Hernández are some of the millionaire requests made by Guardiola at different times and that the Emirati ownership agreed to bring, whatever they cost.

City's most expensive signings with Guardiola as coach

Jack Grealish (2021). From Aston Villa (England), he cost an estimated $136 million

(2021). From Aston Villa (England), he cost an estimated Josko Gvardiol (2023). From RB Leipzig (Germany), he cost about $ 105 million

Omar Marmoush (2025). From Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany), he cost about $ 87 million dollars

Antoine Semenyo (2026). From Bournemouth (England), he cost about $ 84 million dollars

Ruben Dias (2020). From SL Benfica (Portugal), he cost about $ 83 million dollars

Rodri Hernandez (2019). From Atlético de Madrid (Spain), he cost about $81 million

Atlético de Madrid Riyad Mahrez (2018). From Leicester City (England), he cost about $ 79 million dollars

Joao Cancelo (2019). From Juventus (Italy), he cost about $76 million

Aymeric Laporte (2018). Coming from Athletic Club (Spain), he cost about $76 million

Why is Erling Haaland not among City's most expensive signings?

It is worth noting that Kevin De Bruyne, who is the third most expensive signing in City's history, joined the team in 2015 from Wolfsburg (Germany) for around $88 million, according to a report from Transfermarkt, a season before the start of the Guardiola era.

It is also noteworthy that the top 10 most expensive transfers in City's history does not include Erling Haaland, their most noteworthy acquisition. The English side signed him from Borussia Dortmund (Germany) for around $70 million.

Also not among the top 10 most expensive deals are City legends such as John Stones, David Silva, Vincent Kompany and Bernardo Silva, as well as well-known players such as Sergio Agüero, Raheem Sterling and Robinho.