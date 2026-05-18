Cavaliers eliminate Pistons and advance to NBA Eastern Conference Finals

Published by Williams Perdomo 18 de mayo, 2026

The Cleveland Cavaliers eliminated the Detroit Pistons from the NBA playoffs on Sunday, winning 125-94 in a decisive Game 7, and will face the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals.

With Donovan Mitchell's 26 points leading the way, Cleveland became the last team to secure its place in the Final Four this postseason, completing the bracket alongside the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs in the West.

The Cleveland Cavaliers' resounding win in Detroit extended a remarkable playoff campaign for a team that also eliminated the Toronto Raptors, after a low-key regular season in which they finished fourth in the East.

Donovan Mitchell was one of four Cleveland players with more than 20 points, along with Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and Sam Merrill coming off the bench.

The loss was a tough blow for the Detroit Pistons, who dominated the Eastern Conference regular season with a 60-22 record, but ended up disappointing in an uneven playoffs and ended up crumbling in front of their home crowd.

Roaring start

The Cavaliers built as much as a 20-point lead in the first half, aided by Detroit's poor defense and unresponsive offense.

The Pistons conceded open three-point shots, struggled in rebounding and never found offensive rhythm, going into halftime down 64-47.

Detroit had already come back from a 3-1 deficit against Orlando in the first round and had shown resilience to force a Game 7 against Cleveland, but this time they found no answers.