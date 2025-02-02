Mavericks trade Doncic to Lakers in trade for Anthony Davis

Published by Juan PeñaAFP Verified by 2 de febrero, 2025

In a trade that has rocked the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Slovenian superstar Luka Doncic and sent center Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks, ESPN reported Saturday.

Doncic, one of the league's best players at 25, will form a stellar Lakers pairing with veteran LeBron James, according to ESPN and other media outlets.

The Slovenian, who led the Mavericks to an NBA runner-up finish last year, will arrive in Los Angeles with center Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris.

In return, Dallas will receive Davis, LeBron James' star partner in Los Angeles over the past six seasons, youngster Max Christie and a first-round pick in the 2029 NBA Draft.

The Utah Jazz also participated in the trade and will get young guard Jalen Hood-Schifino from the Lakers.

The mass confusion and disbelief was so great that even the reporter who broke the news, ESPN's Shams Charania, was forced to reassure the general public on social media that this was neither hacking nor humorous: "Yes, this is real," he posted before reiterating the details of the trade.

"This deal materialized in the shadows ... LeBron James had no idea this was going to happen. Anthony Davis didn't either. I'm told Luka Doncic is still in awe of this deal," said Shams Charania, the ESPN reporter who advanced the trade.

Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison told ESPN that they accepted the departure of their leader to bolster the defense with Davis, one of the most dominant centers of the past decade who will turn 32 in March.

"I think defense wins championships," Harrison said. Having one of the best defensive rim protectors "gives us a better chance. We're built to win now and in the future."

Davis, an NBA champion with the Lakers in 2020 and a 10-time All-Star, will join a team that features two other veteran stars, point guard Kyrie Irving and shooting guard Klay Thompson.

Doncic, who has been sidelined since Christmas Day with a calf injury, will join a Lakers team that does not want to miss the final stretch of LeBron's legendary career.

The forward, who turned 40 in December, continues to perform at the highest level and just this Saturday posted 33 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists in a win over the New York Knicks that Davis missed due to injury.

Last season, Doncic was the league's leading scorer (33.9 points per game) and an MVP finalist.

Possessing mammoth talent, the Slovenian has also suffered several injuries in his career and has been criticized for sometimes not being in top physical shape.

Unidentified sources told ESPN that the Mavericks were very concerned about Doncic's constant problems staying in shape and also about the massive contract they would have to offer him to renew his deal that ends in 2027.