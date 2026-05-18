Global surprise: Ancelotti calls up Neymar for 2026 World Cup after injury, controversy and near-miraculous recovery

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 18 de mayo, 2026

Few call-ups in the history of soccer had been awaited with as much tension as the Brazil squad for the 2026 World Cup. This Monday, May 18, in a ceremony staged at the Museu do Amanhã in Rio de Janeiro, multi-time champion Carlo Ancelotti was noticeably bored, waiting for the moment to take the stage and open the blue folder that held Brazilian soccer's best-kept secret: the 26 chosen to seek the sixth star at the next World Cup to be played in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. While most of the names on the list were obvious and almost confirmed, one man generated the greatest expectation inside and outside Brazil: Neymar Jr.

In the past, many claimed that the Brazilian star, who today wears the shirt of his beloved club Santos, was "finished" due to his constant physical problems, "ruled out" by Carlo Ancelotti for the World Cup, and that his international career with Brazil was over. However, after more than a year of surgeries, constant physiotherapy, significant physical work, and, most fundamentally, the footballing rhythm gained, Neymar completed a recovery that many analysts and pundits labeled "miraculous," sowing a seed of doubt within the Brazilian technical staff and the head of Ancelotti himself, a man who has won practically everything in his career, who has the gift of group management, and who, of course, knows to perfection the implications of leaving an idol out of the World Cup. This Monday, with his characteristic seriousness, Ancelotti himself finally gave the official Brazil squad list for the World Cup, and, to the joy and surprise of millions, Neymar is among the 26 players chosen by the Italian coach. This is the full list and story behind Neymar's call-up to his fourth and, probably, last World Cup.

An ordeal until the World Cup

Neymar's road to this call-up began on October 17, 2023, in a South American qualifying match against Uruguay, when he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee. He underwent surgery a few days later and was sidelined for practically all of 2024. Since that night, until this Monday, he had not returned to wear the Brazilian national team jersey. His last game in a World Cup? In that quarterfinal elimination against Croatia in Qatar 2022, when he scored the partial 1-0 with a great goal in extra time. Brazil couldn't hold on and lost on penalties to the Croatians.

His comeback attempt with Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia, in November 2024, ended 30 minutes into the match against Esteghlal in the Asian Champions League. The ten-year-old pulled up with a hamstring tear that cost him between four and six weeks out of action. In total, he made just seven appearances during his time in Saudi Arabia, a minimal figure for an investment of close to 100 million euros. At the beginning of 2025, with no place in the Arab club's plans, Neymar made a fundamental decision: to return to Santos, the team where he was formed. The initial agreement was only for six months, but Neymar, who started weak, ended up being decisive for his team: with five goals in the final stretch of the Brasileirão 2025, he saved the Peixe from relegation to Serie B and renewed until the end of 2026.

The physical price of that resurrection of Santos, which was close to relegation, was very high for Neymar. On November 26, 2025, Santos confirmed a new meniscus injury in his left knee, the fourth different ailment suffered by Neymar so far this year. He was ruled out for the close of the championship and, after securing the club's permanence, entered the operating room on December 22, 2025, after playing several matches on practically one knee. It was an arthroscopy in Belo Horizonte performed by Dr. Rodrigo Lasmar, doctor of the Brazilian national team, which saved Neymar, who was given an estimated month off. He reappeared in February 2026 against Velo Clube for the Paulista championship, entering in the second half of a 6-0 victory. In March, during the FIFA World Cup, and without announcing it publicly, he underwent regenerative treatment with platelet-rich plasma; the news came to light only when his coach at Santos, Cuca, mentioned it at a press conference. By April, he already had continuity, and at the end of the season before the World Cup, his numbers with Santos in the 2025/26 campaign were 15 games played, 6 goals, 4 assists, and 1,265 minutes on the field, divided between Brasileirão, Copa Sudamericana, Copa do Brasil, and Campeonato Paulista.

In addition to all this, there were the extra-sporting fronts. In the months leading up to the call-up, Neymar starred in a public conflict with his Santos teammate, Robinho Junior, and made statements to a female referee that were labeled as sexist. Much of Brazilian journalism considered his inclusion in the final roster to be ruled out. Ancelotti, since his arrival on the bench in May 2025, had maintained an invariable stance: he would only call up players at one hundred percent of their physical condition, a statement that seemed to close the door on the "10." Neymar responded through the media, sending messages to Ancelotti, making himself available while, at the same time, working physically to try to gain rhythm.

The first concrete sign came last week, when the Italian included him in the pre-list of 55 players sent to FIFA. His assistant and own son, Davide Ancelotti, explained it this way to the Italian press: "If he is on this list, it is because his physical condition is improving." It was all Neymar needed to hear; he continued to play for Santos and, despite a calamitous last game against Coritiba, where he starred in a surreal action of a poorly made substitution, earned a long-awaited call-up.

However, a call-up is one thing, and playing is another. Ancelotti made it clear again today: "Neymar has improved his physical condition. We think he will be an important player in this World Cup. He will have the same role and the same obligation as the other 25. He can play, not play, be on the bench, come in..."

Brazil's complete roster for the 2026 World Cup

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Fenerbahçe), and Weverton (Grêmio).

Defenders: Marquinhos (PSG), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), Bremer (Juventus), Ibáñez (Al Ahli), Léo Pereira (Flamengo), Wesley (Roma), Danilo (Flamengo), Alex Sandro (Flamengo), Douglas Santos (Zenit).

Midfielders: Casemiro (Manchester United), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Fabinho (Al Ittihad), Danilo (Botafogo), Lucas Paquetá (Flamengo).

Forwards: Vinícius Jr. (Real Madrid), Raphinha (Barcelona), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Luiz Henrique (Zenit), Igor Thiago (Brentford), Endrick (Lyon), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Rayan (Bournemouth), and Neymar Jr. (Santos).

At 34 years of age, Neymar faces his fourth World Cup after playing in Brazil 2014, Russia 2018, and Qatar 2022. He is the Canarinha's all-time leading scorer, ahead of Pelé. The 2026 World Cup will be played in the United States, Mexico, and Canada starting next month.