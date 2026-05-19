Cristiano Ronaldo, during a game with the Portugal national team in 2025 NurPhoto via AFP .

Published by Alejandro Baños 19 de mayo, 2026

Only an injury was going to prevent him from being in the next edition of the most important tournament in the world of soccer. Cristiano Ronaldo was officially made captain of the Portuguese national team in the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will kick off on June 11 in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Roberto Martinez, technical director of the Portuguese national team, announced the list of 26 players who will attend the North American event, confirming the presence of CR7.

"When we talk about Cristiano Ronaldo, there is the icon of the soccer world and then there is the player, our captain, who is subjected to the same demand as the other players," Martinez said at a press conference held Tuesday.

"He has the competitiveness to be in the World Cup and he is, in my opinion, an exemplary captain," added the Portugal manager.

At the age of 41, the Portuguese star is facing his last chance to add the coveted trophy to his extensive trophy cabinet. With his national team, he already knows what it's like to touch glory, after winning the European Championship (2016) and the UEFA Nations League (2019).

CR7's historic record at the World Cup

With his presence in North America, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will break an unprecedented record in soccer history: he will be the first soccer player to play in six World Cups.

This historic milestone could be matched by Lionel Messi, his eternal rival, if he is finally called up by Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni. In addition, the Portuguese player has another legendary record in his sights: becoming the only player capable of scoring at least one goal in six different editions.

This is how Cristiano Ronaldo has performed at the World Cups

Ronaldo's World Cup journey began two decades ago. This is the record of his five previous participations:

Germany 2006 . Portugal finished in fourth place. He scored one goal.

. Portugal finished in fourth place. He scored one goal. South Africa 2010 . The team was eliminated in the round of 16. Scored one goal.

Brazil 2014 . Portugal did not advance beyond the group stage. Totaled one goal.

Russia 2018 . They fell in the round of 16. He signed his best record with four goals.

Qatar 2022 . His participation ended in the quarterfinals. He scored one goal.

In total, the Portuguese star has played 22 World Cup matches and accumulated eight goals. How he performs on the field in Mexico, the United States and Canada will dictate whether he adds even more to his legend.