One of the nation's oldest beer brands is ceasing production after 177 years

Published by Williams Perdomo 20 de mayo, 2026

One of the country's most iconic beer brands will cease production after more than 175 years of history. Schlitz Premium, which was born in Milwaukee in the 1840s and became one of the most popular beers in the country, will be temporarily discontinued by its parent company.

As reported by Fox News, Pabst Brewing Co. confirmed Friday that the brand will be put "on hiatus," after Wisconsin Brewing Company announced it will brew the last batch of Schlitz later this month.

"Unfortunately, we have seen continued increases in our costs to store and ship certain products and have had to make the tough choice to place Schlitz Premium on hiatus," Zac Nadile, Pabst head of brand strategy, said in a statement to Milwaukee Magazine.

"Any brand or packaging configuration that is put on hiatus is still a cherished part of our history and hopefully our future. We continually look for opportunities to bring back beloved brands, and customer feedback is important in shaping those discussions."

Schlitz was founded in 1849 under the name Joseph Schlitz Brewing Company in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The brand became famous for its slogan "the beer that made Milwaukee famous" and went on to become the nation's largest brewer, until Anheuser-Busch surpassed it in the late 1950s.

The company's history began when August Krug opened a brewery-tavern in Milwaukee. Joseph Schlitz later took over the business after marrying Krug's widow and transformed it into one of the world's largest brewing brands.

Schlitz's rise was cemented after the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, when the brewery shipped beer to the city as its residents faced difficulties accessing clean drinking water.

Speaking to ABC7 Chicago as quoted by Fox News, Joseph Conforti, general manager of Milwaukee Brat House, said the brand had nostalgic value for consumers. "It's a nostalgia factor. People from out of town are surprised that they still make it," he said.

However, Schlitz began losing popularity in the 1970s after cost-cutting changes to its recipe altered the beer’s taste. The brand was sold to Stroh Brewery Company in 1982 and later acquired by Pabst Brewing Company in 1999.