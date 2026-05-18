Real Madrid announces the departure of captain Dani Carvajal

Published by Alejandro Baños 18 de mayo, 2026

Real Madrid made the departure of its captain, Dani Carvajal, official at the end of the current season.

He will play his last game in a Real Madrid shirt this Saturday at the Santiago Bernabéu against Athletic Club.

Carvajal, who is leaving as a legend for Madrid fans, is the last remaining player from the squad that led Real Madrid through its last great era.

"Real Madrid C. F. and our captain, Dani Carvajal, have agreed to end a wonderful period as a player of our club at the end of the current season," the institution said in a statement. "Real Madrid would like to show its gratitude and all its affection to one of the greatest legends of our club and of world soccer."

Carvajal has won six UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid, making him, along with Luka Modric, one of only two players in the club's history to achieve that feat.

In total, Carvajal has won 27 titles with Real Madrid: six Club World Cups, five European Super Cups, four league championships, two Copa del Rey trophies, four Spanish Super Cups and six UEFA Champions League titles.

Raised in Valdebebas, Real Madrid's youth academy, Carvajal has spent 23 seasons with the institution, 13 of them in the first team. He has played a total of 450 games and has scored 14 goals.