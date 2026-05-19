NBA: Wembanyama puts on a record-breaking performance to upset Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Finals

Published by Víctor Mendoza 19 de mayo, 2026

With an incredible 41-point, 23-rebound performance from Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-115 on the road Monday in double overtime in Game 1 of the NBA Western Conference finals.

Oklahoma City, reigning champion and top seed in the West, took a knee for the first time in the current playoffs after sweeping the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers 4-0 overall. The young Spurs, playing their first postseason since 2019, ratified themselves as the kryptonite of the all-powerful Thunder, whom they already beat in four of their five regular-season duels.

Wembanyama took all the shine off Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the night the Canadian received his second consecutive MVP (Most Valuable Player) trophy, for which the French phenom was also a contender.

"I still have a lot to learn and I want to get that trophy many times throughout my career," said the 2.24m-tall giant as he acknowledged that he took this duel personally.

Youngest player with more than 40 points and 20 rebounds in a playoff game

At 22, Wemby proved that his long-awaited assault on the NBA throne may come sooner than expected. To his marks of precocity, this Monday he added that of being the youngest player with more than 40 points and 20 rebounds in a playoff game.

On the Spurs, a franchise with five championship rings, only David Robinson had completed a record of at least 40+20. With Wemby as a wall in the paint, the Texans defense also contained Gilgeous-Alexander leaving him with 24 points and 12 assists in 51 minutes of play.

"We knew it was going to be a dogfight, we just have to be better," said a self-critical SGA. "I in particular have to play better, especially against a team of this caliber. I know what my teammates are capable of, what we are capable of as a team when we give our best," the point guard remarked serenely.

Decisive three-pointer and overtime exhibition by 'Wemby"

The Spurs dominated the scoreboard for most of the game but the Thunder tried to defend their unbeaten run in the final quarter with a 15-2 run fueled by veteran Alex Caruso. The shooting guard had one of the best recent playoff games for a reserve player, with 31 points and 8 three-pointers.

Gilgeous-Alexander pitched in with 12 points in the final period and All-Star forward Jalen Williams (24 points), back after nearly a month injured, also contributed crucial baskets. The Oklahoma City stands were set on fire when Chet Holmgren (8 points) made a spectacular block on Wembanyama at the buzzer of the last quarter.

This tachycardic finish gave way to a thrilling back-and-forth battle in overtime between the two best teams of the regular season, ultimately decided by a titanic Wembanyama. The Frenchman forced the second overtime with a spectacular three-pointer from long range with 27 seconds on the clock and then converted 9 of his team's 14 points in the final overtime.

Rookie Harper, luxury squire

The Spurs' victory is even more significant since they were without the injured De'Aaron Fox, the most experienced of their leaders. The point guard, third leading scorer of the team (15.4 points), was replaced seamlessly by rookie Dylan Harper, who delivered a spectacular stat line worthy of the record books with 24 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists and 7 steals.

Only Earvin Magic Johnson had accumulated more than 20 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals as a rookie in the postseason. "We had to step up. Everyone answered the call. We had to cover for the absence of our guy, Fox. Hopefully he'll be available for the next game. We're just built that way," Wembanyama said in an on-court interview that teammate Stephon Castle interrupted to proclaim him, "The best player in the world."

The second round of this thrilling playoff will be played on Wednesday, a day after the Eastern finals between New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers gets underway.