Published by Israel Duro 20 de mayo, 2026

A sad end to Pep Guardiola's decade at Manchester City. Arsenal celebrated their first Premier League title for 22 years on Tuesday after Citizens were held to a 1-1 draw by Bournemouth, sparking wild scenes of joy around the Emirates Stadium. City had to win to take the fight to the final day but fell short and can no longer catch their rivals, who have ended a six-year trophy drought.

After finishing second for the past three seasons, Mikel Arteta's side have finally made it over the line to win the London club's first English title since Arsene Wenger's "Invincibles" in 2004. Arsenal edged to the brink of a 14th English top-flight title with an unconvincing 1-0 win over already relegated Burnley on Monday, which took them five points clear of City.

Guardiola se rinde a Arteta: "¡Te lo mereces!"

The Gunners, who have set the pace for most of the season, have bounced back impressively since losing to City last month, winning four straight league matches without conceding a goal. "Congratulations to Arsenal, Mikel, the staff, all the players, fans for this Premier League," said City boss Pep Guardiola. "You deserve it!"

On Monday, just 48 hours after completing a domestic cup double with victory over Chelsea in the FA Cup final, City were rocked by widespread reports that Guardiola will depart after a decade in charge at the end of the season. Victory at Wembley on Saturday secured a 20th trophy of Guardiola's glorious reign.

But he cannot add to his six Premier League titles when Aston Villa visit the Etihad on Sunday for what is expected to be his final match in charge. "The first person I have to talk to is my chairman," said Guardiola, referring to his future. "We decide when we finish the season, we'll sit down and we'll talk. It's as simple as that and after we'll take the decision."

A breath of fresh air for Arsenal fans, Starmer: "We're back where we belong"

Red smoke from flares billowed around the Emirates in north London as fans sang "Campeones" and chanted Arteta's name. "22 long years for the Arsenal," British Prime Minister and Arsenal fan Keir Starmer posted on X. "But finally, we're back where we belong. Champions!"

At the club's training ground, there were scenes of celebration from the Arsenal players who had gathered to watch the action at the Vitality Stadium. "You did it! Champions go on when others stop. This is your time. Now, go on and enjoy every moment," Wenger said in a video posted on the club's social media channels.

Guardiola had warned that fatigue could cost City against a highly motivated Bournemouth, who still have Champions League qualification in their sights for next season. City fans forlornly chanted "One more year, Guardiola" in the early stages in a bid to convince their decorated coach to see out the final season of his contract.

Eli Junior Kroupi, goal-scoring record for a teenage debutant and Guardiola's executor

The home side opened the scoring in the 39th minute when Eli Junior Kroupi curled into the top corner to set a new record of 13 goals in a debut Premier League season for a teenager. The home side failed to take their chances to extend their lead, giving Erling Haaland the chance to equalise deep into stoppage time. But it was too little, too late to save City's title challenge.

Bournemouth, in Andoni Iraola's final home game in charge, extended their unbeaten streak to 17 league games, securing European football for the first time in the club's history. Guardiola looks set to depart having failed to win the league for two consecutive seasons for the first time in his coaching career.

Arteta's side will formally be presented with the trophy on Sunday after their final match of the season at Crystal Palace. They could still make it an historic double as they chase their first Champions League title in the final against Paris Saint-Germain later this month.