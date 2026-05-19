2026 FIFA World Cup: United States to ban drones

Published by Alejandro Baños 19 de mayo, 2026

There will be no tolerance. That's the conclusion defined by authorities regarding unmanned aircraft during the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), one of the many agencies that will be in charge of ensuring safety during the tournament, established a protocol to protect airspace, prohibiting drones from flying over stadiums and areas where fans will congregate in each of the venues.

The main objective is to prevent attacks or other incidents with these devices, in addition to circumventing hacking of live broadcasts of events.

"As fans from around the globe gather to celebrate the beautiful game, safety and security remain our top priorities," the FAA reported in a release. "To ensure a safe environment for all players, attendees, and staff, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and law enforcement have officially designated all FIFA World Cup 2026 stadiums and surrounding event spaces as strict No Drone Zones."

The agency specified that "No Drone Zones" means that "unauthorized drone flights are strictly prohibited in the designated airspace and surrounding grounds." It does this by resorting to temporary aerial restrictions during major events, such as the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"Severe consequences"

If anyone violates this zero-drone policy will face "severe consequences," the FAA detailed, ranging from financial fines of tens of thousands of dollars to criminal prosecution.

"Operating a drone inside a restricted World Cup No Drone Zone carries severe consequences," the FAA said. If done, the agency lists the following penalties:

"Fines: Civil penalties up to $75,000 per violation, criminal fines up to $100,000 ."

." "Confiscation: The FBI is authorized to use specialized mitigation tools to intercept and seize your drone ."

." "Criminal prosecution: Violators may face federal criminal charges and immediate arrest."

A program to "accelerate law enforcement" in drone-related cases

A few days ago, the FAA announced a new initiative to reinforce its "No Drone Zones" policy and prevent attacks with these devices from occurring. Specifically, this measure is a program called "Drone Expedited and Targeted Enforcement Response" (DETER), aimed at protecting citizens and airspace.

DETER will facilitate communication between different law enforcement agencies to intercept drones more quickly and identify those operating these aircraft. Its validity will be temporary: it will only be available during major events, such as the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It will serve as a backup for the FAA.

"This program will further deter violations by ensuring swift enforcement action and reinforce the agency’s commitment to protecting the National Airspace System," said William McKenna, FAA chief counsel, in a statement.

The zero-drone policy is one more chapter in the index of security measures that authorities will employ during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be played between June and July in the United States, Mexico and Canada.