Luka Doncic: The master move the Lakers didn't even plan for

There were just a few days left before the trade deadline and, suddenly, an unexpected move shook the NBA to its core. The Dallas Mavericks confirmed the trade of Luka Doncic, along with Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris, to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a first-round pick in the 2029 NBA Draft. It was a three-team trade, as the Utah Jazz were also involved.

The repercussions of this surprising news reached all corners of the planet, given that one of the best basketball players of today landed on one of the most important franchises in the league. What's more, the arrival of Doncic, who will soon turn 26 years old, comes to Lakers like a ring on their finger, and never better said, since the Lakers are eager to return to the top and win their 19th NBA championship ring after five years.

Doncic: The successor to LeBron James

While it is true that the Lakers lost one of their top assets, Davis, as a result of the deal, they gained, without having foreseen it, one of the most respected, valuable and talented players in the NBA and in the basketball world right now.

For the present, having the Slovenian star on the roster will be fundamental if the Lakers want to etch their name on the Larry O'Brien Trophy yet again this year. But, for the future, the second most successful franchise in the history of the league retains a player will command a new generation on the hardwood in search of a new golden era of the Lakers.

The truth is that the current Lakers star has little time left to say goodbye to professional sports. It has even been rumored that he will announce it at the end of the season. At any moment, sooner rather than later, LeBron James, Doncic's childhood idol, as he assured on many occasions, will step aside, knowing that his 40 years are weighing on him and that his performance is dropping, despite still sustaining impressive stats for his age.

Faced with the imminent retirement of "King James," the Lakers would lose their star, their guide on the hardwood, without having a clear replacement. There was Davis, but, even if he was having a brilliant season in the purple and gold, he doesn't have the necessary spirit to be the leader of a major franchise like the one he just left.

Now, with the signing of Doncic, the Lakers have suddenly found that figure to fill LeBron's role when he is gone.

Doncic's upcoming 'super max' contract

One of the reasons that motivated the Mavericks to dispense with their star player, the man who led them to the NBA Finals last season, was his contract. The team was facing a massive contractual upgrade for Doncic in 2026 that would be the largest deal in NBA history: $345 million over five seasons.

By not staying in Texas, Doncic, who in Los Angeles will continue to wear 77 on his jersey, is left without the "super max" extension for now. The Lakers aren't obliged to offer him this deal yet, given that it is likely he will re-sign as a free agent, giving them salary room to reinforce the roster.

The move to the Lakers is the next big step that Doncic is taking, just as when he left Europe at the age of 18, specifically Real Madrid, to fulfill his dream of playing in the best basketball league in the world, to continue forging a trajectory within the reach of few and be able to win the NBA title.