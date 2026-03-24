Pistons hold off Lakers; Thunder extend streak at 76ers' expense

Published by Alejandro Baños 24 de marzo, 2026

The leaders of each of the conferences did not fail in their latest matchups. In the Eastern Conference, the Detroit Pistons gave a dose of reality to the Los Angeles Lakers, while, in the West, the Oklahoma City Thunder extended their good form by disposing of the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania.

A day that was marked by the very serious knee injury suffered by Golden State Warriors forward Moses Moody against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center in Texas.

Pistons' engine doesn't seize up

After nearly two decades of disappearing from the NBA limelight, with their name rarely appearing in the NBA Playoffs, the sun seems to be shining on Detroit again this year. With their presence in the season finals already assured, the Pistons summed their fourth consecutive win, this time at home against the Lakers (113-110).

The Los Angeles franchise, which came to the Little Caesars Arena on a nine-game winning streak, succumbed to the Eastern Conference leaders. With 30 points, a personal best, Dannis Jenkins shined, while Jalen Duren completed a double-double (20 points and 11 rebounds). On the visiting side, Luka Doncic was the top scorer (32 points) and, despite finishing in double figures, LeBron James left much to be desired (12 points and 10 assists).

Thunder that continues to resonate

While on the East side the Pistons dominate, in the West the Thunder reign. A situation that has lasted since the beginning of last season. The reigning NBA champions extended their good momentum, this time at the expense of the 76ers (103-123), achieving their 12th consecutive victory. Philadelphia will have to keep rowing to try to be in the NBA Playoffs.

With a more restrained performance than usual, Thunder star and last season's MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, contributed 22 points. His teammates in arms, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, scored 18 and 17 points, respectively, while Isaiah Hartenstein reached the double-double (10 points and 12 rebounds). On the home side, V. J. Edgecombe was the game's top scorer (35 points).

A win overshadowed by Moody's injury

A night of lights and shadows for the Warriors in Dallas. The San Francisco franchise managed to reverse its trend and beat the Mavericks (131-137) after three consecutive losses. However, the win was put on the back burner because of the very serious injury Moses Moody suffered to his left knee as he was about to put two points on the scoreboard for the Californians. The head coach, Steve Kerr, reported that his player's injury may be long-term.

Despite having to be stretchered out of the game, Moody ended up as the Warriors' leading scorer (23 points). Kristaps Porzingis and Brandin Podziemski put up 22 and 20 points, respectively. On the home side, only No. 1 pick in the last NBA Draft, Cooper Flagg, stepped up (32 points).