Moses Moody's gruesome injury: 'It sure looked bad'
The Golden State Warriors forward suffered a chilling injury to his left knee as he was getting ready to shoot a basket. The franchise fears the worst.
The Golden State Warriors accomplished their mission by beating the Dallas Mavericks (131-137) and ending a streak of three straight losses. However, their triumph was overshadowed by a chilling image that silenced everyone in attendance at the American Airlines Center in Texas.
With just over a minute left in overtime, Moses Moody stole the ball from the Mavericks' Cooper Flagg and raced toward the basket. As he jumped to try to make a basket, the Warriors forward stepped wrong and his left knee misfired, falling to the floor.
Soon, his teammates and opponents realized the seriousness of the situation and the referee stopped the game. Moody had suffered a shocking injury to his left knee.
After being treated on the court, the player of the Californian franchise was removed on a stretcher, while receiving moral support from his teammates. Until that moment, he had 23 points, finishing as the Warriors' top scorer in the game against the Mavericks.
"It sure looked bad"
After the duel, Steve Kerr was asked about Moody's condition. "We don't know what it is, but it looked really bad," the Warriors head coach, who declined to confirm whether the injury is a dislocated joint and who reported that the player has undergone tests, told a news conference.
"I saw the looks on the Mavericks’ faces; everybody on the floor was just horrified. Players care about players. They know how fragile this business is and how short their careers are," Kerr added, describing the timing of Moody's injury.
What is a dislocation?
This injury means that the person who has suffered it may also have torn ligaments, partially or completely. It can even compromise blood circulation, which would require urgent surgery.
It occurs when strong trauma, falls, or sudden twists of the limbs occur. According to traumatologists and physiotherapists, the best way to avoid dislocations is by strengthening the muscles, performing appropriate physical exercises, and, for professional athletes in particular, a good warm-up and stretching and the use of protection.
The treatment consists of three steps. The first is immobilization of the affected limb and joint.
The injured person is then transferred to a hospital, where he or she undergoes repositioning of the joint (a technique called reduction) and then imaging tests, such as X-rays. If needed, a surgical intervention would be performed.
Finally, the rehabilitation phase arrives, which will last depending on the severity of the injury.
The recovery time for a dislocated joint can be more than a year. There have been cases where the injured person has not recovered joint mobility well.