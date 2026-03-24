Moses Moody's gruesome injury: 'It sure looked bad'

Published by Alejandro Baños 24 de marzo, 2026

The Golden State Warriors accomplished their mission by beating the Dallas Mavericks (131-137) and ending a streak of three straight losses. However, their triumph was overshadowed by a chilling image that silenced everyone in attendance at the American Airlines Center in Texas.

With just over a minute left in overtime, Moses Moody stole the ball from the Mavericks' Cooper Flagg and raced toward the basket. As he jumped to try to make a basket, the Warriors forward stepped wrong and his left knee misfired, falling to the floor.

Soon, his teammates and opponents realized the seriousness of the situation and the referee stopped the game. Moody had suffered a shocking injury to his left knee.

After being treated on the court, the player of the Californian franchise was removed on a stretcher, while receiving moral support from his teammates. Until that moment, he had 23 points, finishing as the Warriors' top scorer in the game against the Mavericks.

Moses Moody is stretchered off after being injuredAP Photo/Julio Cortez/Cordon Press.

"It sure looked bad"

After the duel, Steve Kerr was asked about Moody's condition. "We don't know what it is, but it looked really bad," the Warriors head coach, who declined to confirm whether the injury is a dislocated joint and who reported that the player has undergone tests, told a news conference.

"I saw the looks on the Mavericks’ faces; everybody on the floor was just horrified. Players care about players. They know how fragile this business is and how short their careers are," Kerr added, describing the timing of Moody's injury.