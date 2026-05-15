Pro-life patience runs out with Trump over abortion pill after SCOTUS ruling: ’Do the right thing’

Published by Israel Duro 15 de mayo, 2026

"Do the right thing": the pro-life movement's blunt message to Donald Trump leaves no room for doubt. With the midterms less than six months away, the discontent of Christian and pro-unborn advocacy groups with the federal administration does not bode well for the Republicans.

The disaffection is continuing to grow in the face of the FDA's inactivity in repealing a Biden-era law that allows the abortion pill to be acquired remotely, which has made red-state legislation effectively null. There was a new escalation after the Supreme Court decision to temporarily allow this system to go forward.

After the SCOTUS ruling, with the only dissent of Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, who went so far as to speak of "criminal enterprise" in his dissenting opinion, the main pro-life groups made it clear that the Supreme Court is not the only one that needs to be held accountable. It's been almost a year and a half since Donald Trump returned to the White House, and Biden's FDA rule remains in effect, driving abortion to record numbers in the country and allowing Democratic states to systematically violate Republican laws, such as the heartbeat law, to send the pill without any oversight or care to women in conservative territory.

"Settle this case and restore in-person dispensing"

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, who had already warned the president on several occasions that his ambiguity on abortion may cost him dearly in the November midterms, again demanded swift and forceful action on this serious issue:

"We urge the administration to do the right thing: Settle this case and restore in-person dispensing immediately, while moving forward on a comprehensive safety review of mifepristone without delay. We are deeply disappointed the Supreme Court will not respond to the harm occurring nationwide with mercy and stop the dangerous mail-order abortion drug regime. Today’s decision does not touch the merits of the case as it returns to the 5th Circuit."

This rule "undermines the right of states to protect life and endangers women"

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins noted that "the Court’s action today perpetuates the Biden-era murder by mail policy that undermines the right of states to protect life and endangers women. This policy, left in place by the Trump FDA has driven an estimated 21% increase in abortion."

Also, activist Lila Rose, who has been seen with Kyle Diamantis, acting FDA commissioner following the resignation of Marty Makary on Tuesday due in part to pressure over the abortion pill, urged the administration to act swiftly and forcefully: "The FDA must act now. Ban the abortion pill."

"The FDA must also act. The abortion pill must be pulled from the market"

On X, Rose highlighted Justice Thomas's written brief and clearly laid out the situation and the violations of existing laws, both state and federal, that are being allowed and what is at stake as long as Biden's FDA rule remains in place:

"These drugs are being shipped across state lines to kill preborn children, even into states that have acted to protect life. The abortion industry is trying to use mail order pills to erase Dobbs and override pro-life laws nationwide.

"The current federal law known as the Comstock Act already prohibits mailing abortion drugs. It should be enforced because no abortion business has a right to ship death through the mail and no state should be forced to watch its pro-life laws nullified by out-of-state abortionists. The FDA must also act. The abortion pill must be pulled from the market."

Pro-life optimism with Kyle Diamantis appointment



According to reviewing the abortion pill is a top priority" for him and the administration. Pro-life groups welcomed the appointment of Kyle Diamantis as acting FDA commissioner following the departure of Marty Makary, who was accused of not placing enough importance on abortion.According to Lila Rose , in a meeting with Diamantis, he assured her that he "is pro-life" and that "" for him and the administration.

Decision "leaves women isolated during medical emergencies"

Carol Tobias, president of the National Right to Life stressed that the real impact of this ruling on women's health, especially in cases that can lead to medical emergencies:

"This decision is deeply troubling because it leaves women exposed to powerful abortion drugs. Women facing unexpected pregnancies deserve real medical care and support, not a one-size-fits-all mail-order abortion system that minimizes risks and leaves women isolated during medical emergencies.”

When abortion drugs can be ordered online with minimal medical oversight and shipped directly to homes, women become more vulnerable to coercion, manipulation, and exploitation,” Tobias said. “There have already been disturbing reports of abusive partners obtaining abortion drugs and administering them to women without their knowledge or consent. A regulatory system with weaker safeguards makes these crimes easier to commit and harder to prevent. The evidence and concerns surrounding chemical abortion remain serious and unresolved.”