Dolphins outlast Commanders in overtime thriller in first NFL game in Spain

Published by Hayden King 16 de noviembre, 2025

The first ever NFL game in Spain came down to the wire. The Miami Dolphins eked out a 16-13 overtime victory over the Washington Commanders in Madrid, improving their record to 4-7 on the year.

Running back De’Von Achane led the way for Miami with 120 yards on the ground, as well as 5 receptions for 45 yards through the air. His backup, Ollie Gordon II, scored the Dolphins’ lone touchdown of the day, a 1-yard run at the start of the fourth quarter.

Kicker Riley Patterson did the majority of the scoring for the ‘Fins, kicking a perfect 3-3 on field goals on the day, including the game-winning 29-yarder in overtime.

The Commanders, on the other hand, extended their losing streak to six games to drop to 3-8 in what has been a nightmare season off the heels of a surprise NFC Championship Game run.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel had a vintage performance, catching 7 passes for 74 yards and a score. Running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. proved himself as the top option in Washington’s backfield on the day, carrying the ball 15 times for 79 yards.

In the fourth quarter, both teams traded opportunities with the ball on their opponent’s 1-yard-line with the game tied. However, both defenses were able to hold and force a fourth down. Instead of kicking the go-ahead field goal, both coaches elected to go for a touchdown, and both failed to convert.

Mistakes ultimately proved killer for coach Dan Quinn’s squad. With 10 seconds to go in the fourth quarter, Commanders kicker Matt Gay missed a 56-yard kick with the game tied at 13 that would have all but sealed the game. He also missed a 51-yarder in the second quarter.

Also in the fourth quarter, Commanders punt returner Mike Sainristil muffed a punt that was recovered by Miami, though the Dolphins were unable to convert after the aforementioned turnover on downs on the Washington 1-yard-line.

On the first play of overtime, Washington quarterback Marcus Mariota was pressured and threw a pass right into the hands of Dolphins cornerback Jack Jones, immediately placing Miami in scoring position.

From there, two Achane rushes put the Dolphins on the Washington 11-yard-line, where coach Mike McDaniel opted to go for the game-winning field goal on first down.

Hispanic artists headline the halftime show



When the NFL first announced it would be coming to Spain, Rafael de los Santos, NFL Spain country manager, said it would be “a mini Super Bowl.”

Naturally, the game in Madrid featured a mini Super Bowl halftime show with a Hispanic twist. World-renowned artists Daddy Yankee and Bizarrap took the stage to perform their new hit single, “BZRP Music Sessions #0/66.”

The Puerto Rican rapper and Argentine producer’s new collaboration has taken the Latin music scene by storm, and they brought energy and rhythm to the Estadio Bernabéu.

Scenes in Madrid



Madrid became the first Spanish city to play host to an NFL game. Fans of both teams flooded the city as the Spanish capital replaced “fútbol” with football for the weekend.

The game was held at the iconic Estadio Bernabéu, home to Spanish soccer giant Real Madrid. The recently renovated stadium was given a full makeover to accommodate the new sport, which features different field dimensions and features. Its state-of-the-art four-story underground greenhouse was on full display to bring out the grass for the game.

Real Madrid President Florentino Pérez was in attendance, alongside club legend and former coach Zinedine Zidane, as well as Community of Madrid President Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

Several other celebrities with Spanish ties were in attendance, including pop star Mar Lucas, as well as soccer players Marco Asensio and Antoine Griezmann.