Japan, US and Dominican Republic show their power in their World Classic openers

Shohei Ohtani, during Japan's win over Taiwan in the World Baseball Classic AP / Cordon Press .

Published by Víctor Mendoza 7 de marzo, 2026

(AFP) Japan, the United States and Dominican Republic wore their World Baseball Classic favorites' tags Friday with round triumphs commanded by their superstars.

Shohei Ohtani, the sport's current icon, wasted no time in making his mark in Japan's 13-0 thrashing of Taiwan.

The Los Angeles Dodgers star hit a mammoth grand slam, that sent his opponent to the canvas.

The Samurais, reigning champions of the World Baseball Classic, scored 10 runs in that inning to celebrate the first win with their 44,000 fans in Tokyo.

In the Japanese capital, one of the four venues for the first phase of the tournament, the action had already kicked off on Thursday. Australia, who have prevailed in their two matches, lead Group C ahead of Japan and South Korea with one win apiece.

Taiwan (1-2) and Czech Republic (0-3) look doomed to elimination.

U.S. had no trouble; Dominican Republic struggled

The United States, with all its stars ready to unseat Japan, defeated Brazil 15–5 in Houston, though the Brazilian team left a good impression thanks to several sons of former players.

Lucas Ramirez, son of Dominican Major League superstar Manny Ramirez, dazzled with two home runs for his mother's country.

Joseph Contreras, son of All-Star pitcher Jose Contreras, also wowed at 17 against some of the world's best hitters, including three-time Major League MVP Aaron Judge.

Of the trio of favorites, the Dominican Republic was the one that struggled the most at the start of its duel against Nicaragua, which finally ended in a 12–3 victory.