Gilgeous-Alexander ties Chamberlain, lifts Thunder past Nuggets on late 3-pointer

(AFP) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander matched a 63-year-old Wilt Chamberlain record Monday, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder against the Denver Nuggets by 129-126 in a thrilling clash between the Western Conference titans.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 35 points, 15 assists and nine rebounds, matching Chamberlain's all-time mark of scoring 20 points or more in 126 consecutive games, set between 1961 and 1963.

Reaching that streak, however was almost a footnote for SGA after a riveting individual performance, in which the reigning MVP sealed the victory with a decisive three-pointer with three seconds left.

He had already given the Thunder what looked like a winning 126-122 lead with 14 seconds left after another magnificent triple.

However, the Nuggets came right back with a nerveless triple from Nikola Jokic, and a Jaylin Williams foul on the same play allowed Jamal Murray to tie the game for Denver from the free throw line.

With overtime just around the corner, Oklahoma City had one last chance, and Gilgeous-Alexander delivered in spades, launching a 7.5-meter step-back triple to snatch victory in the final instant.

"I tried to make a play that I felt comfortable with," Gilgeous-Alexander said after sparking the euphoric home crowd in Oklahoma City. "I tried to create space to shoot, but it went in."

The winning triple was the latest act in a series of lightning duels between the two Western Conference heavyweights, who had met last month.

Gilgeous-Alexander said the Nuggets had forced the Thunder to step up their game. "They're a really good opponent, they've won championships, they have exceptional talent, excellent coaching and excellent game schemes," Gilgeous-Alexander said.

"Playing against them brings out the best in you. That's the level of basketball you want to play at the end of the season."

The Thunder received plenty of scoring support, with Williams contributing 29 points, 21 of them from outside the three-point line, and Ajay Mitchell adding 24 off the bench.

Jared McCain and Isaiah Joe scored 13 points apiece.

Denver, meanwhile, was led by a triple-double from Jokic.

The Serbian star finished with 32 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists, while Tim Hardaway Jr. erupted for 28 points off the bench, including eight three-pointers.

Oklahoma City's win extended their winning streak to six games and leaves them three wins ahead of San Antonio at the top of the Western Conference with a 51-15 record.

Denver fell to 39-26 and is now sixth, occupying the last automatic playoff berth in the West.

Harden leads Cavaliers to victory

James Harden led the Cleveland Cavaliers in scoring with 21 points in a 115-101 victory over his former team, the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Los Angeles Clippers continued their road to the playoffs with a 126-118 victory over the New York Knicks.

The Clippers, who had a 6-21 record at the start of the season, improved to 32-32 with the win and remain firmly in contention for a postseason berth.

Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers in scoring with 29 points, while Bennedict Mathurin added 28.

The struggling Utah Jazz defeated the Golden State Warriors 119-116 in Salt Lake City, while the Brooklyn Nets crushed the Memphis Grizzlies 126-115.