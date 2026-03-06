Wembanyama delivers historic performance as Spurs once again topple Pistons

Published by Williams Perdomo 6 de marzo, 2026

With an unprecedented performance by Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Detroit Pistons 121-106, their second win in the last 11 days over the NBA Eastern Conference leaders.

San Antonio, ranked second in the West, continues to scare the league's top contenders with the unprecedented skills of Wembanyama.

This Thursday, the French center added a stratospheric record of 38 points, 4 3-pointers, 16 rebounds, 3 assists and 5 blocks, figures never seen before.

Cade Cunningham, the Pistons' star, finished with 26 points and 8 assists, but the visiting defense found no way to slow down the duo of Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox, who finished with 29 points.

After a six-year absence from the Playoffs, the Spurs have emerged as a big threat to the favorites.

In addition to a two-game winning streak against Detroit, San Antonio has also won four of its five meetings against the West-leading Thunder.

Trae Young makes his Wizards debut

Approaching the end of another dismal season, Washington Wizards fans received a breath of hope for the future with the debut of Trae Young.

The All-Star point guard, who spent his first eight seasons Atlanta Hawks, arrived in Washington in the transfer window that closed in February but had been sidelined since Dec. 27 with knee and quadriceps injuries.

Starting with a layup that opened the scoring Washington, Young had 12 points and 6 assists in a 122-112 loss to the Utah Jazz.

The point guard was on the court only 19 minutes in this game between two of the worst teams of the season, whose top scorer was rookie Ace Bailey with 32 points for the Jazz.