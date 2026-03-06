LeBron James adds to his legend with record for most career field goals in NBA history

Published by Williams Perdomo 6 de marzo, 2026

LeBron James added to his record collection by taking the most shots scored in NBA history during Thursday's tough loss for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Denver Nuggets.

LeBron's record was one of the few pieces of positive news for the Lakers in Denver, where they fell 120-113 to a direct rival in the Western Conference.

James, who finished with 16 points and 8 assists, wrote another page in the history books seconds before the end of the first quarter, when he scored a fadeaway basket off a mid-range turnaround.

With that elegant shot, King James became the player with the most made field goals in history, surpassing the 15,837 made by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The 41-year-old forward continues to rack up records in a career whose end remains uncertain after this season.

James has been the NBA’s all-time leading scorer since February 2023, when he also surpassed Abdul-Jabbar, and he holds other records such as most seasons played (23) and most All-Star Game appearances (22).

LeBron's milestone was tarnished a bit after another difficult night for the Lakers, who saw center DeAndre Ayton leave with a knee injury and James himself suffer a bruised elbow with four minutes left.