“Down, set, olé!” On Sunday, for the first time in history, the NFL is coming to Spain. The Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins will take the field at the iconic Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, home to Spanish soccer giant Real Madrid.

While neither team is having the season they had hoped, both are looking to gain momentum as the season comes to a close and build solid foundations for next season.

NFL breaks ground in Spain



Nearly two years ago, planning began for the NFL’s maiden voyage to Spain. “This is going to be like a mini Super Bowl,” Rafael de los Santos, NFL Spain country manager, told Sky Sports.

The venue chosen was the recently renovated Bernabéu, which underwent a billion-dollar makeover in 2019. The stadium, already hallowed ground, is one of the most impressive on the planet. Its new features include a retractable roof, as well as a four-story greenhouse underneath to preserve the grass field. The Commanders themselves actually visited the Real Madrid home when they were planning their own new stadium that is set to open in 2030, per ESPN.

While Spain is known for having 300+ days of sun per year, Sunday has rain in the forecast, so the covered roof may come into play.

The league hopes to make Spain a regular home for football (or “American football,” as it is known overseas). “NFL is in Spain to stay. We're really working closely with not only the region, but the country to make sure that we keep it here on a regular basis,” de los Santos said.

The Dolphins, the home team in this game, have Spain as one of their global markets, meaning the league has granted them special marketing rights there to build brand awareness in the country. This has led to speculation that if this first game is a success, the ‘Fins could be back on Spanish soil in the future.

Team preview: Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins, led by head coach Mike McDaniel, enter the game at a disappointing 3-7, but they have shown flashes of their best football as of late. After starting the season a dreary 1-6, they are winners of two of their past three, with both wins by a margin of multiple touchdowns, including last week’s 30-13 drubbing of the Buffalo Bills.

The Miami offense has been carried by speedster running back De’Von Achane. He has rushed for 780 yards and 5 touchdowns on the year, averaging an efficient 5.5 yards per carry. However, he is not just a threat on the ground. He also leads the team with 49 receptions, which have resulted in 325 yards and another 4 touchdowns.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has started all 10 games for the Dolphins this year after struggling to stay on the field last year with injuries. He has thrown for 1,952 yards and 17 touchdowns, with an efficient 68.2% completion percentage. Despite the latter figure, Tagovailoa has struggled with accuracy, throwing a league-leading 13 interceptions.

Aside from Achane, Tagovailoa’s main target has been Jaylen Waddle. He has caught 46 passes for a team-high 670 yards and 5 touchdowns. McDaniel and co. lost their star wide receiver, Tyreek Hill, in week 4 to a gruesome injury that will keep him out for the rest of the year.

On the defensive side of the ball, Miami is commanded by the league leader in tackles, linebacker Jordyn Brooks (105), as well as star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. The team has struggled to force turnovers, with just 10 takeaways on the season, but four of those have come in the last three games.

The Dolphins enter the game as 2.5-point favorites and will look to build on their strong performance as of late by taking advantage of the Commanders' porous run defense and keeping Washington's injury-plagued offense at bay.

Team preview: Washington Commanders

With coach Dan Quinn in his second year at the helm, the Washington Commanders have faced an injury-riddled 3-7 campaign. It is not what the team had hoped for coming off a surprise 12-5 season in 2024 and a trip to the NFC Championship Game.

Star quarterback Jayden Daniels’ sophomore season has seen him miss all or part of six games, with a knee sprain and more recently a dislocated elbow keeping him off the field for extended stretches. In fact, the latter injury prevented him from even traveling to Madrid with the team, though he has not been ruled out for the rest of the season.

In his place, veteran passer and former No. 1 overall pick Marcus Mariota will get the nod for Washington. He has appeared in six games so far this season, starting four, though the team has just one win in those games, a Week 3 victory over the struggling Las Vegas Raiders.

The team has also been without veteran wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who has played in just four games this season with a quad injury. After chaining together five straight 1,000-yard seasons, McLaurin will likely see that streak come to an end, as he has just 203 yards on 13 catches this year.

Offseason acquisition Deebo Samuel has led the Commanders’ receiving corps, catching 46 passes for 396 yards and 4 touchdowns. Veteran tight end Zach Ertz has also been a steady presence, with 35 catches, 345 yards and 4 touchdowns of his own.

On the ground, Washington is led by rookie rusher Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who has tallied 470 yards and 4 touchdowns this year on the ground.

The Commanders defense is led by veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner, who is still in peak form at the age of 35. Cornerback Mike Sainristil leads the team with 3 interceptions and 7 pass deflections.

After starting the season 3-2, Quinn’s squad has dropped its past five games, with the last four by 21 or more points, but it will look to get back on track with a change of scenery in the Spanish capital.

Where to watch



Kickoff is at 9:30 a.m. E.T. (3:30 p.m. in Madrid). In the U.S., the game will be broadcast on NFL Network, and it will be available for streaming on NFL+ and Fubo TV.

In Spain, the game can be found on Cuatro and Mediaset Infinity, as well as DAZN for streaming.

For fans in the Miami area, a Spanish-language radio broadcast will be available on WTZU-HD2 94.9 FM.

In and around Washington, D.C., there will be a Spanish-language radio broadcast on EL ZOL 107.9 FM.