NBA: Tatum's triumphant return in Celtics' win over Mavericks

Published by Alejandro Baños 7 de marzo, 2026

(AFP) Jayson Tatum made a triumphant return Friday from an injury that demanded nearly a year off the court in the Boston Celtics' 120-100 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA.

The forward, who was sidelined with a ruptured right Achilles tendon suffered in May 2025, scored 15 points to help the Celtics to a resounding win.

The packed TD Garden in Boston rose to its feet in unison to give the popular 28-year-old a standing ovation as he took the court for the first time in 298 days.

"It was surreal, it was a day full of emotions," Tatum told ESPN after the win.

"Many days I dreamed about this and it's great to finally have it happen. To be able to share it with my family, my teammates and the fans was everything I've ever dreamed of," added the forward, who suffered the devastating injury during a playoff loss to the Knicks.

The six-time All-Star was cautious at the start of the game but showed flashes of his class after scoring his first points late in the second quarter.

A one-handed dunk after an offensive rebound got him going. He then scored a step-back three-pointer from the corner to give the Celtics a 55-53 lead.

He added 10 more points in the second half as Boston ran away on the scoreboard to a victory that keeps them in second place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 42 wins and 21 losses, nipping at the heels of the conference leaders, the Detroit Pistons (45-16).