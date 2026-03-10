USA gets revenge against Mexico in the World Baseball Classic

Published by Virginia Martínez 10 de marzo, 2026

(AFP) In the most anticipated duel of the first phase, the United States defeated Mexico 5-3 on Monday and is on the verge of qualifying for the next round of the World Baseball Classic, a ticket already secured by the Dominican Republic, Venezuela and Puerto Rico.

Two home runs by Jarren Duran, Mexico's star player, against his native country's team did not prevent the United States from emerging victorious from the fiery duel in Houston.

Team USA, much stronger than the one that lost to Mexico in the 2023 group stage, scored all five of its runs in an offensive explosion in the third inning.

Captain Aaron Judge opened fire with a home run, his second of the tournament, that drove in another run off Bryce Harper.

The home sluggers continued to bully pitcher Jesus Cruz until Roman Anthony connected on an even bigger three-run home run that drove in Kyle Schwarber and Cal Raleigh.

On the other side, the stellar Paul Skenes, the reigning Cy Young Award winner, held Mexico at bay for four innings in which he allowed only one hit and struck out seven.

But when the Pittsburgh Pirates ace finished his work, Mexico came alive in the sixth inning with Durán's first home run.

The bomb by the Californian, who is again playing for his father's country, was more celebrated among the 41,628 spectators than the previous U.S. home runs.

The Boston Red Sox player's homer was followed by another by Jonathan Aranda after a single by Joey Meneses, which unleashed the party with loud chants of "Sí se puede" (Yes we can).

Tatis and Acuña Jr. take off

In addition to the United States, the Dominican Republic and Venezuela also maintained their unbeaten records in Group D.

The Dominicans, with a grand slam by Fernando Tatis Jr., crushed Israel 10-1 in Miami, a victory that qualified both the Caribbean team and Venezuela for the quarterfinals.

La Vinotinto then defeated Nicaragua 4-0 with a recital by its star player Ronald Acuña Jr, who accumulated three hits, a home run and two RBIs.

Venezuela and the Dominican Republic share the top of the group with a 3-0 record and cannot be overtaken by Israel (1-2), the Netherlands (1-2) or Nicaragua (0-4).