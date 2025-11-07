Bizarrap does it again: New collab with Daddy Yankee goes viral

Published by Alejandro Baños 7 de noviembre, 2025

Every time he releases a new song, the world listens. Used to collaborating with some of the best Hispanic artists in the world like Nicky Jam, Shakira, Arcángel, Rauw Alejandro and more, Argentine producer Gonzalo Julián Conde, better known as Bizarrap, has released his latest track, this time featuring Daddy Yankee on vocals.

"Daddy Yankee: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 0/66" is already a hit, as expected, and it's only been out for a day.

On YouTube, the song, which combines the Argentine producer's sound mixes and the Puerto Rican artist's verses, surpassed 14 million views in its first 24 hours.

For fans and those who have followed Daddy Yankee's career, this song with Bizarrap will remind them of some of his greatest hits.

The Argentine producer incorporated some of the samples and legendary sounds from the Puerto Rican artist's previous work, such as the iconic "masivo" ad lib that appears throughout Daddy Yankee's discography.

At its current rate of plays and views, as well as featuring two of the most recognized Hispanic artists in the world, "Daddy Yankee: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 0/66" will continue to climb the charts and position itself as one of the most listened-to songs in the coming weeks and even months.