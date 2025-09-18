Cubs defeat Pirates to qualify for MLB playoffs

Published by Virginia Martínez 18 de septiembre, 2025

(AFP) The Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8x4 on Wednesday and qualified for the major league playoffs for the first time since 2020.

"The playoffs is where the fun is," Chicago manager Craig Counsell said. "I'm happy for the players going for the first time, we have a lot of work to do in the regular season but today we're going to celebrate."

"This is a feisty group, they also like to celebrate and today we're going to enjoy ourselves."

With 10 games left to play in the regular season, the Cubs remain in with a chance to win the National League Central division.

Venezuelan Moisés Ballesteros homered for the Cubs for his second homer of the season with a blast to right field in the first inning of the game played at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

Ballesteros, 21, has played 12 games in the Major Leagues.

This time, the Cubs held the traditional celebration in the locker room, something that did not happen in 2020 due to covid pandemic protocols.

"This is my dream," commented Venezuelan Daniel Palencia. "I dreamed of this for so long, our goal is to reach the World Series."

Chicago's last playoff berth in a 162-game season was in 2018.

In another result, the Cincinnati Reds defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 6x2 and remain in contention for the wild card in the National League.

With a record of 76 wins and 76 losses, the Reds are two and a half games behind the New York Mets in the fight for the postseason.

First baseman Spencer Steer was the star of the game driving in five runs with three hits, including a three-run homer.

The Cleveland Guardians blanked the Detroit Tigers 4x0 and remain in contention for the American League wild card.

Dominican Angel Martinez drove in his 44th run of the season with a blast to right field.

In extra innings, the San Francisco Giants defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 5x1, scoring all five runs in the eleventh inning.

Dominican Rafael Devers reached 103 RBIs on the season and ranks among the top ten in that category on the overall Majors list.

The San Diego Padres remain in the fight for the divisional title by defeating the New York Mets 7x4.

Cuban Adrian Morejon (12-5) reached 12 wins on the season, while Venezuelan Robert Suarez added his 39th save.

Dominican Manny Machado was the star by hitting a grand slam in the fifth inning, the 14th of his career.