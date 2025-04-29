Felix Bautista prevents Yankees' comeback win over Orioles

Published by Víctor Mendoza 29 de abril, 2025

Dominican pitcher Félix Bautista took the mound and closed out the ninth inning on Monday, securing his fourth save of the MLB season as the Baltimore Orioles edged the New York Yankees 4x3.

At Camden Yards in Baltimore, the 29-year-old Bautista added his sixth game without allowing a run.

After being down by four runs, the Yankees shortened the gap in the seventh and eighth innings, but couldn't handle Bautista in the final stages.

Star Aaron Judge added an RBI with a sacrifice fly in the seventh for the Yankees and reached 28 for the season, leading the majors.

In another game of the day, the New York Mets reached 20 wins for the season with a 19x5 victory over the Washington Nationals.

The Mets scored 16 runs between the sixth and ninth innings in a 21-strikeout day.

Brandon Nimmo finished the game with nine RBIs, three shy of the single-game record in major league history, set by Jim Bottomley in 1924 and Mark Whiten in 1993.

Dominican José Ureña pitched three innings to end the game and with that secured his first save of the season.

With two runs batted in and one run scored, Puerto Rican Carlos Correa finished with two RBIs in the Minnesota Twins' 11-1 victory over the Cleveland Cardinals.

Fourth win in a row for the Twins

In doing so, the Twins earned their fourth straight win after sweeping the series against the Los Angeles Angelinos over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Reds defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 3x1, where Cuban-born pitcher Nick Martínez (1-3) pitched six innings in which he allowed five hits and one run in his first victory of the season.

With a perfect ninth inning, Puerto Rican Emilio Pagan secured his eighth save, placing him fourth on the overall season list, which is led by Seattle's Andres Munoz with 10.

Venezuela's José Altuve hit his fourth home run in the Houston Astros' 8x5 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

A record of 15 wins and 13 losses allows the Astros to move into second place in the West division in the American League.

After being down by three runs in the first inning, the Atlanta Braves prevailed 6x3 over the Colorado Rockies, a team with just four wins against 24 losses.