The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Diego Padres 2-0 in the fifth and decisive game in the Divisional Series. They did so in a duel that featured homers from Puerto Rican Enrique “Kike” Hernandez and Dominican Teoscar Hernandez.

The Dodgers' win came through a stellar performance by their pitchers, starting with five innings from Japan's Yoshinobu Yamamoto, followed by Evan Phillips, Alex Vesia, Michael Kopech and Blake Treinen, who combined for four no-hit innings.

The Puerto Rican powerhouse also shined. Kike Hernandez, 33, has a .333 batting average in the playoffs and had three hits in 9 shifts in this game, while Teoscar is also batting .333 and has already driven in six runs in Major League Baseball's postseason in 2024.

Meanwhile, Japanese star Shohei Ohtani, a two-time American League Most Valuable Player award winner, finished the game with no hits and three strikeouts.

Yu Darvish was the star for the San Diego Padres pitching 6.2 innings in which he allowed three hits and two runs.

With the win, the Dodgers won their 16th Divisional Series in franchise history. No other team has more wins in the National League.

The Los Angeles Angels will face the New York Mets in a best-of-seven-game Championship Series. The winner will be crowned National League champion and advance to the World Series. The last time the Los Angeles Dodgers participated in the World Series was in 2020, when they were crowned champions.