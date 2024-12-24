A cargo ship owned by the Russian Ministry of Defense sinks in the Mediterranean Sea

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 24 de diciembre, 2024

A Russian freighter used to transport armaments sank in the Mediterranean Sea a few miles off the Spanish coast after suffering an explosion in its engine room, officials said. Of the total crew, 14 members were rescued and two others are missing.

The vessel in question is the Ursa Major, owned by the Russian Defense Ministry. The Kremlin said, in statements picked up by AFP, that the sinking occurred "following an explosion in the engine room."

The Ursa Major sailed from St. Petersburg on Dec. 11 and its destination was the city of Vladivostok, after skirting the entire European coast.

Spanish authorities received a warning from the freighter's control panel after the explosion and deployed several vessels to assist in the salvage and rescue of the crew.

Once they arrived on the scene, rescuers said that, according to the crew of the Ursa Major, among the cargo were "empty containers and two cranes." However, according to Ukrainian intelligence, on deck there was also armament that was to be deposited in the port of Tartus (Syria), according to a report by Euronews.