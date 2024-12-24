Palestinian Authority government announces ban on Al Jazeera operations

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 24 de diciembre, 2024

Fatah, the largest political party in the Palestinian Authority (P.A.), announced a ban on Qatari news network Al Jazeera from operating in the territories under its control in the West Bank, Israeli newspaper Ynet reported.

The move by the party, whose members include President Mahmoud Abbas, is related to its coverage of clashes between Palestinian Authority security forces and members of the terrorist group Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the city of Jenin.

According to the Palestinian leadership, Al Jazeera incited violence against P.A. security forces.

The clashes followed a large-scale operation carried out by P.A. forces in Jenin, which began in early December, aimed at rooting out terrorist organizations in the city.

Israel also banned Al Jazeera operations

In April, Israel's parliament (Knesset) approved the Al Jazeera Law, promoted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, to shut down foreign channels, in an attempt to ban broadcasts by the Qatari channel, which is accused of publishing fake news to demonize the Jewish state and even employing journalists involved in terrorist activities.

In mid-year, an Israeli court ruled that Al Jazeera broadcasts posed a security risk, prompting the Jewish state to suspend the Qatari channel's broadcasts and operations in Israel.