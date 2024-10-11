MLB: Yankees eliminate Royals and advance to the Championship Series

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 11 de octubre, 2024

The New York Yankees have kept their hopes of extending their record and claiming a 28th World Series title alive by eliminating the Kansas City Royals from the playoffs. The Yankees secured a 1x3 victory in Game 4, which was played at Kauffman Stadium.

Dominican Juan Soto -in the first inning-, Venezuelan Gleyber Torres-in the fifth- and American Giancarlo Stanton -in the sixth- were the protagonists by scoring their team's three runs, enough to seal the pass for the next round.

Guardians hold on

In the other game of the day, the Cleveland Guardians of Cleveland managed to force the fifth game of the playoffs after defeating the Detroit Tigers by 4x5 at Comerica Park.

After saving their ticket to the Championship Series in Game 4, the Guardians came back to defeat the Tigers thanks to a stellar David Fry, who connected for three runs, and the home run of Dominican José Ramírez. His compatriot Emmanuel Clase scored the last of the runs for the Ohio team.

The winner of this playoff will face the Yankees in a seven-game series.