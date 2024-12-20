Chargers come from behind to beat Broncos in thrilling NFL game

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 20 de diciembre, 2024

A 19-yard pass from Justin Herbert to Derius Davis early in the fourth quarter was key in the Los Angeles Chargers' (34-27) comeback win over the Denver Broncos in Thursday's NFL matchup.

The Broncos scored three touchdowns in the first half. Audric Estime, with a 3-yard carry, Michael Burton with a 1-yard reception and Devaughn Vele after a 6-yard pass gave Denver an 8-point lead at the end of the first half.

Strong response from the Chargers after halftime

However, the Chargers' response was forceful. Gus Edwards led the way by scoring his second touchdown of the night early in the third quarter. Edwards, 29, had his first game with multiple touchdowns on the ground tonight. "We treated this game like the playoffs," Edwards said. "We worked hard all night and I'm very proud of my teammates."

Quarterback Justin Herbert showed up at just the right time throwing touchdown passes to Derius Davis and Hassan Haskins in the final 13 minutes of the game. Herbert, playing his fifth season with the Chargers, threw for 284 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

"All these games are playoff games for us," Herbert said. "We want to keep getting better, we expect good things down the road."

Nix's final push wasn't enough to prevent the Broncos' defeat

With the ball in his possession and three timeouts at his disposal, Bo Nix took the reins for the Broncos but couldn't turn around the loss. Nix, 24, finished the game completing 29 of his 40 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns.

The Chargers and Broncos, both with records of 9-6, remain in contention for the wild card in the AFC behind the Baltimore Ravens, who currently sit at 9-5.