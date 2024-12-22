Mahomes leads Chiefs to win over Texans

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 22 de diciembre, 2024

Despite doubts about whether he would be in top condition after the ankle injury he suffered a few days ago, Patrick Mahomes was key to another Kansas City Chiefs victory. This time, the Chiefs outlasted the Houston Texans 27-19 at Arrowhead Stadium, moving their season record to 14-1.

The Chiefs' quarterback and star ran for a touchdown and threw another to Xavier Worthy. Mahomes highlighted the team's offensive performance after the game.

"Our offensive line did a great job of rising to the challenge," the quarterback noted.

The unpleasant news of the game came in the third quarter, when Texans wide receiver Tank Dell suffered a serious knee injury after colliding in the end zone with teammate Jared Wayne.

His coach, DeMeco Ryans, called the injury "significant," with the knee dislocated.

After the injury, the game was stopped for a few minutes until the medical staff removed Dell from the field and transported him to a nearby hospital for initial clinical examinations.

In the other game played Saturday, the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers (34-17) at M&T Bank Stadium. Quarterback Lamar Jackson put together an impressive performance. Both teams now have 10-5 records heading into the season's final two games.