Cody Bellinger dons Yankees jersey in trade with Cubs

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 18 de diciembre, 2024

The New York Yankees have acquired former National League Most Valuable Player Cody Bellinger in a trade with the Chicago Cubs for right-handed reliever Cody Poteet. The deal was confirmed by the Bronx team on Tuesday night.

According to MLB executive reporter Mark Feinsand, Chicago will pay $5 million to the Bronx team as part of the deal.

The Yankees' decision came as an option for the team after losing the opportunity to have Dominican star Juan Soto on their roster.

"Bellinger rose quickly after his major league debut with the Dodgers in 2017. That year, he connected for 39 home runs with a .933 OPS and was National League Rookie of the Year. Two seasons later, he was named NL MVP after posting a .305/.406/.629 offensive line with 47 homers," MLB recalled.

Bellinger is a Gold Glover and also stands out for his reliable performance at first base. At 29, according to MLB, he has a salary of $27.5 million for 2025 and has a player option for $25 million for 2026, with a $5 million buyout clause.