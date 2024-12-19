Red Bull terminates the contract of Sergio 'Checo' Pérez

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 19 de diciembre, 2024

Mexican Formula 1 driver Sergio "Checo" Pérez will part ways with the Oracle Red Bull Racing team after four seasons, despite renewing his contract in June. Pérez will no longer drive the team's single-seater or serve as the teammate of Dutch driver Max Verstappen, the four-time category champion.

"Thank you for everything, Checo. After four successful seasons together, Sergio Pérez and Oracle Red Bull Racing have reached an agreement to part ways in 2025," the team said in a communiqué.

During his time at Red Bull, Pérez, 34, achieved a runner-up finish in 2023 and helped the team win two constructors' titles. This season, he finished eighth in the World Championship.

"I am extremely grateful for the past four years at Red Bull and for the opportunity I have had to race for such an extraordinary team. Driving for Red Bull is an unforgettable experience and I will hold in a special place forever the successes we have had together. We have broken records, we have overcome important stages and I have had the privilege of meeting incredible people," Pérez said.

Checo will seek a new contract with another team so as not to leave Formula 1. His place will be taken by New Zealand driver Liam Lawson, as Red Bull confirmed.