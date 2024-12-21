Cavs end Bucks' winning streak

Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Cordon Press .

Published by Virginia Martínez Verified by 21 de diciembre, 2024

The Cleveland Cavaliers took down the Milwaukee Bucks, the defending NBA Cup champions, beating them 124-101 on Friday to improve their record this year in the world's top basketball league to 24-4.

Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points and Darius Garland added 16 for the Cavs, who led by as many as 36 points against a Bucks team struggling to mask the injury absence of star Damian Lillard.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who led the Bucks to victory in the NBA Cup final against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, put up 33 points, 14 rebounds and 3 steals. These strong numbers, however, weren't enough to put up a fight.

The Cavaliers are winners of seven of their last eight games.

"We set the pace offensively and defensively," Mitchell summed up.

Embiid drives Sixers

In Philadelphia, 76ers star center Joel Embiid donned a protective mask in his return after missing a game with a sinus fracture to score 34 points in a 108-98 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

Embiid added 5 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks.

Tyrese Maxey scored 23 points, and Kelly Oubre Jr. added another 22 for Philadelphia, which picked up its fourth win in five games as it tries to get into the race for a playoff spot.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, who fell on Tuesday to the Bucks in the NBA Cup final, added their second win since then by beating the Heat 104-97 in Milwaukee.

Jalen Williams scored 33 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 25 for the Thunder, who were coming off a win over the Orlando Magic on Thursday.

Tyler Herro scored 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Heat, but Miami missed Jimmy Butler, who left the game in the first quarter and was sidelined the rest of the game.

Miami's Bam Adebayo left briefly in the third quarter after taking an accidental elbow to the left eye. He returned after receiving seven stitches and finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds.