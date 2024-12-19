Real Madrid beats Pachuca in Intercontinental Cup final

Published by Virginia Martínez Verified by 18 de diciembre, 2024

Real Madrid claimed its fourth Intercontinental Cup title on Wednesday with a 3-0 win over Mexico's Pachuca in Doha, thanks to goals from French player Kylian Mbappé and Brazilians Rodrygo and Vinicius.

The Spanish team thus closed a spectacular 2024 year with five titles. Prior to this success in Qatar, it had won the Spanish League and the European Champions League, in addition to the Spanish and European Super Cups.

Mbappé, who made his comeback after a minor muscle injury, took advantage of a pass from Brazilian player Vinicius in the 37th minute, who dribbled past goalkeeper Carlos Moreno, to finish from close range and score. It was the first shot on target for the Merengue side.

The white team extended the lead with another superb goal by Rodrygo, who first feinted with the shot to break his markers and make enough space for a shot from the edge of the area, beating Moreno's stretch in the 53rd minute.

For a few minutes, the goal was in doubt after Venezuelan referee Jesus Valenzuela was called to review a possible positional offside position by Jude Bellingham.

However, the referee found that the English player did not interfere with the play and the goal was added to the scoreboard.

Five minutes later, Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois had to palm away a dangerous ball, which Salomon Rondon could have pushed into the net.

Real Madrid becomes the most successful team in the history of the competition

With four titles, the Spanish club became the club with the most titles in this tournament, surpassing the three won by AC Milan, Boca Juniors, Peñarol and Nacional.

Real Madrid had won the tournament in its previous version, limited to a duel between the champions of Europe and South America, in 1960, 1998 and 2002.

In the Club World Cups played between 2005 and 2023, instead of the Intercontinental, Real Madrid was champion on five occasions.

Real Madrid has only lost one of its last 20 international finals. Specifically, in the 2018 European Super Cup to Atletico Madrid (4-2).

Mbappé has scored eight goals in the seven finals he has played in, while Rodrygo has done the same four times in his last five finals with Real Madrid in all competitions, after scoring none in the previous six finals.

The Pachuca coach acknowledged that they paid for mistakes. "We had our chances but we couldn't take them," said Almada, who stressed that his men put in a spectacular effort.

"Few things to highlight. Until the 40th minute they had hardly any chances, until the goal they scored against us. We also had ours. The fatigue has taken its toll, from the three matches and a lot of intensity. I am proud of this group of players," said Rondón after the defeat.

In regards to the upcoming Club World Cup, where they will meet Real Madrid again, he said they have time to prepare: "First we have the local league."